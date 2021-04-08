  1. Home


Chocolate Soufflé Cake

April 8, 2021 | 12:15pm
You only need 5 ingredients
Photo by Ashley Lima, courtesy Liv B's Easy Everyday

This cake is amazing for entertaining because it is crazy-easy to make and your guests will never guess it has only five ingredients! The texture is light but still decadent, and rich in chocolate flavor. I love serving it with a big dollop of sweet coconut whipped cream and fresh berries. -Olivia Biermann

Recipe courtesy of Liv B's Easy Everydayby Olivia Biermann.

Ready in
40 m
10 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
Ingredients

  • 1 2/3 Pound all-purpose flour
  • 1 Cup organic cane sugar
  • 2/3 Cups unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1 Teaspoon baking powder
  • Pinch salt
  • 2 Cups boiling water
  • 1/2 Cup canola oil
  • 8-inch round cake pan, lined with parchment

Directions

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 350F.

Step 2: Whisk together 1 2/3 cup flour, 1 cup sugar, 2/3 cup cocoa powder, 1 teaspoon baking powder and a pinch of salt. Add 2 cups water and 1/2 cup canola oil; stir to combine. The batter should be fairly smooth, but a few small lumps are okay.

Step 3: Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan. Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes or until the top is set and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let cool completely before slicing and serving.

