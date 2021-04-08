This cake is amazing for entertaining because it is crazy-easy to make and your guests will never guess it has only five ingredients! The texture is light but still decadent, and rich in chocolate flavor. I love serving it with a big dollop of sweet coconut whipped cream and fresh berries. -Olivia Biermann
Recipe courtesy of Liv B's Easy Everyday, by Olivia Biermann.
Ingredients
- 1 2/3 Pound all-purpose flour
- 1 Cup organic cane sugar
- 2/3 Cups unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 Teaspoon baking powder
- Pinch salt
- 2 Cups boiling water
- 1/2 Cup canola oil
- 8-inch round cake pan, lined with parchment
Directions
Step 1: Preheat the oven to 350F.
Step 2: Whisk together 1 2/3 cup flour, 1 cup sugar, 2/3 cup cocoa powder, 1 teaspoon baking powder and a pinch of salt. Add 2 cups water and 1/2 cup canola oil; stir to combine. The batter should be fairly smooth, but a few small lumps are okay.
Step 3: Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan. Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes or until the top is set and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let cool completely before slicing and serving.
