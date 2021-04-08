Step 1: Preheat the oven to 350F.

Step 2: Whisk together 1 2/3 cup flour, 1 cup sugar, 2/3 cup cocoa powder, 1 teaspoon baking powder and a pinch of salt. Add 2 cups water and 1/2 cup canola oil; stir to combine. The batter should be fairly smooth, but a few small lumps are okay.

Step 3: Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan. Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes or until the top is set and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let cool completely before slicing and serving.

