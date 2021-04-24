The Key lime pie was a product of a delicious culinary happenstance. In the Keys, fresh milk wasn't readily available until the 1930s, when tank trucks could begin to make regular trips with the opening of the Overseas Highway. Creative local cooks relied on sweetened, canned condensed milk, a concentrated but cloying mixture of whole milk and sugar. Too thick and sweet to drink outright, it was perfect in custard recipes. When it was paired with the pungent juice of the Key lime, a true American treat was born.

This recipe is from Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.