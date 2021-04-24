The Key lime pie was a product of a delicious culinary happenstance. In the Keys, fresh milk wasn't readily available until the 1930s, when tank trucks could begin to make regular trips with the opening of the Overseas Highway. Creative local cooks relied on sweetened, canned condensed milk, a concentrated but cloying mixture of whole milk and sugar. Too thick and sweet to drink outright, it was perfect in custard recipes. When it was paired with the pungent juice of the Key lime, a true American treat was born.
This recipe is from Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Ingredients
For the crust:
- 1/2 Cup sugar
- 1 stick butter
- 1 egg
- 1/4 Cup cocoa powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 2 Cups all-purpose flour
- 8 Ounces raw rice for baking pie shell
For the filling:
- 14 Ounces sweetened condensed milk
- 4 egg yolks
- 1/2 Cup Key lime juice
- Sweetened whipped cream
Directions
For the crust:
Step 1: In a large bowl, mix 1/2 cup sugar and 1 stick butter until creamy. Add 1 whole egg and mix.
Step 2: In a separate bowl, sift 1/4 cup cocoa powder, 1/2 teaspoon baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon baking soda, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 2 cups flour. Add to the sugar-butter mix.
Step 3: When all is combined, place between parchment paper. Flatten slightly and chill 1 hour.
Step 4: Preheat oven to 350 F.
Step 5: Roll dough to 1/8-inch thickness and place in pie pan or tart pan. Cut a circle of parchment paper large enough to cover the bottom and sides of dough. Place paper on dough. Place 8 ounces raw rice on the paper (to hold it down).
Step 6: Bake crust for 10 minutes. Remove parchment and rice, and bake for an additional 10 minutes. Let cool.
For the filling:
Step 1: In a bowl, combine 14 ounces sweetened condensed milk and 4 egg yolks. Mix with an electric mixer on low speed. Slowly add 1/2 cup Key lime juice while mixing on low, until blended.
Step 2: Pour into cooled crust. Bake at 350 F for 20 minutes.
Step 3: Chill until cold, preferably overnight. Garnish with sweetened whipped cream.