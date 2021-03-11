  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Chocolate Coconut Eggs

March 11, 2021
Making these eggs is almost as much fun as eating them
Chocolate Coconut Eggs recipe - The Daily Meal
Paulo Vilela/Shutterstock

Homemade candy eggs are way better than what the Easter bunny has in his/her basket! Coconut, cream cheese and confectioners's sugar are rolled into egg shapes and then wrapped in a semisweet chocolate shell. These eggs are also delicious when dipped in white chocolate, too.

This recipe is by Nancy Hammer of Coplay, Pennsylvania, and was originally published in The Morning Call.

Ready in
1 h
55 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
24
Servings
353
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Recipes That Use A Lot of Eggs
10 Incredible Egg Recipes
5 Easter Deviled Egg Recipes

Ingredients

  • 8 Ounces cream cheese
  • 7 Tablespoons butter, divided
  • 2 Pounds 10X sugar (confectioners' sugar)
  • 2 Teaspoons vanilla
  • 2 2/3 cups flaked coconut
  • 2 Cups semi-sweet chocolate morsels
  • 3 squares unsweetened chocolate
  • 1/4 bar paraffin wax (or 1/4 cup shortening, such as Crisco)

Directions

Step 1: In a large bowl, mix 8 ounces cream cheese, 6 tablespoons butter, 2 pounds 10X sugar (confectioners' sugar), 2 teaspoons vanilla and 2 2/3 cups flaked coconut. Mix well until all ingredients are incorporated. 

Step 2: Roll coconut mixture into balls and shape into eggs. Place eggs on a wax paper-lined baking sheet and chill in the freezer.

Step 3: Once the eggs are frozen, melt the chocolate. In a double boiler, mix 2 cups semi-sweet chocolate morsels, 3 squares unsweetened chocolate and 1 tablespoon butter. Stir and slowly melt together. Add 1/4 bar paraffin wax (or 1/4 cup shortening) and mix together until melted and combined. 

Step 4: Dip frozen eggs in the chocolate, letting excess chocolate drip off. Place dipped eggs on wax paper to chill and harden.

Tags
best recipes
candy
chocolate
Chocolate eggs
coconut
dessert
Easter
Easter eggs
homemade
how to
Chocolate Coconut Eggs