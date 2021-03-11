Homemade candy eggs are way better than what the Easter bunny has in his/her basket! Coconut, cream cheese and confectioners's sugar are rolled into egg shapes and then wrapped in a semisweet chocolate shell. These eggs are also delicious when dipped in white chocolate, too.
This recipe is by Nancy Hammer of Coplay, Pennsylvania, and was originally published in The Morning Call.
Ingredients
- 8 Ounces cream cheese
- 7 Tablespoons butter, divided
- 2 Pounds 10X sugar (confectioners' sugar)
- 2 Teaspoons vanilla
- 2 2/3 cups flaked coconut
- 2 Cups semi-sweet chocolate morsels
- 3 squares unsweetened chocolate
- 1/4 bar paraffin wax (or 1/4 cup shortening, such as Crisco)
Directions
Step 1: In a large bowl, mix 8 ounces cream cheese, 6 tablespoons butter, 2 pounds 10X sugar (confectioners' sugar), 2 teaspoons vanilla and 2 2/3 cups flaked coconut. Mix well until all ingredients are incorporated.
Step 2: Roll coconut mixture into balls and shape into eggs. Place eggs on a wax paper-lined baking sheet and chill in the freezer.
Step 3: Once the eggs are frozen, melt the chocolate. In a double boiler, mix 2 cups semi-sweet chocolate morsels, 3 squares unsweetened chocolate and 1 tablespoon butter. Stir and slowly melt together. Add 1/4 bar paraffin wax (or 1/4 cup shortening) and mix together until melted and combined.
Step 4: Dip frozen eggs in the chocolate, letting excess chocolate drip off. Place dipped eggs on wax paper to chill and harden.