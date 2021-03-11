Step 1: In a large bowl, mix 8 ounces cream cheese, 6 tablespoons butter, 2 pounds 10X sugar (confectioners' sugar), 2 teaspoons vanilla and 2 2/3 cups flaked coconut. Mix well until all ingredients are incorporated.

Step 2: Roll coconut mixture into balls and shape into eggs. Place eggs on a wax paper-lined baking sheet and chill in the freezer.

Step 3: Once the eggs are frozen, melt the chocolate. In a double boiler, mix 2 cups semi-sweet chocolate morsels, 3 squares unsweetened chocolate and 1 tablespoon butter. Stir and slowly melt together. Add 1/4 bar paraffin wax (or 1/4 cup shortening) and mix together until melted and combined.

Step 4: Dip frozen eggs in the chocolate, letting excess chocolate drip off. Place dipped eggs on wax paper to chill and harden.