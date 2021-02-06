  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Chocolate Chocolate Pecan Brownies

February 6, 2021 | 3:27pm
By
An all-time favorite
Chocolate Chocolate Pecan Brownies
Michael Tercha / Chicago Tribune

These brownies are full of so much chocolatey flavor, it's mentioned twice in the name. Chewy cacao nibs and crunchy pecans add even more texture.

This recipe is by JeanMarie Brownson and originally appeared in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
50 m
20 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
36
Servings
212
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Cacao nibs are dried and fermented bits of cacao beans. They add a great chocolatey crunch to the brownies. Look for them at specialty grocers and cooking stores.

Ingredients

  • 8 Ounces unsweetened chocolate, coarsely chopped
  • 1 stick (1/2 cup) plus 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 2 Cups sugar
  • 4 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 Cup flour
  • 8 Ounces bittersweet chocolate, broken with the tip of a knife into large chips
  • 4 Ounces white chocolate, broken with the tip of a knife into large chips
  • 1 and 1/4 cups chopped pecans
  • 1/4 Cup cacao nibs (optional)
  • Confectioners' sugar

Directions

Step 1: Heat oven to 350 F. Line the inside of a 13-by-9-inch metal baking pan with heavy-duty foil. Lightly grease the foil.

Step 2: Into a large, heavy-bottomed saucepan, add 8 ounces of chopped, unsweetened chocolate and 1 stick (1/2 cup) plus 3 tablespoons of softened, unsalted butter. Melt over very low heat, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, until smooth. Remove from heat.

Step 3: Stir in 2 cups of sugar until incorporated. Next, stir in 4 large eggs (lightly beaten), 1 teaspoon vanilla and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Stir in 1 cup of flour just until incorporated. Gently fold in 8 ounces of chopped bittersweet chocolate, 4 ounces of white chocolate chips, 1 and 1/4 cups chopped pecans and 1/4 cup cacao nibs (optional).

Step 4: Spread the batter in the prepared pan. Bake until center is just set, but not at all dry, about 27 to 30 minutes. Cool completely in the pan on a wire rack. (Refrigerate for easier cutting if you wish.)

Step 5: To cut, lift the brownies out of pan. Invert onto a cutting board and gently peel off the foil. With a large knife, cut into small squares. Serve sprinkled with powdered sugar.

 

Nutritional Facts
Servings36
Calories Per Serving212
Total Fat13g20%
Sugar17gN/A
Saturated6g32%
Cholesterol31mg10%
Protein3g6%
Carbs23g8%
Vitamin A39µg4%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.2%
Vitamin E0.3mg1.9%
Vitamin K2µg1%
Calcium23mg2%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)7µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)7µg2%
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium37mg9%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.5%
Phosphorus70mg10%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium122mg3%
Sodium30mg1%
Sugars, added17gN/A
Trans0.1gN/A
Water6gN/A
Zinc1mg10%
