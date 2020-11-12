  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Fudge

November 12, 2020
Uh... yes, please
Courtesy of Imperial Sugar

Raw cookie dough is one of the biggest trends of the last few years, but as it stands on its own, isn't safe to eat. This chocolate chip cookie dough fudge, however, is safe and perfect for all day snacking.

This recipe is courtesy of Imperial Sugar.

Ready in
2 h 15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
2 h
(cook time)
16
Servings
344
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
10 Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes to Make with Your Kids
From Chewy to Crisp: 12 Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes for Every Taste
17 Things to Do With a Tube of Store-Bought Cookie Dough Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup mini semisweet chocolate chips
  • 1/2 Cup salted butter, softened
  • 1/2 Cup brown sugar, preferably Imperial Sugar Light Brown Sugar
  • 3 Tablespoons extra fine granulated sugar, preferably Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons heavy cream
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 1/4 Cup all-purpose flour (microwaved for 90 seconds then cooled to kill any bacteria)
  • 1 Cup white chocolate chips
  • 1 can sweetened condensed milk

Directions

Place mini chocolate chips in freezer.

Line an 8X8-inch baking dish with a parchment paper or foil sling.

In a medium bowl, beat butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar until light and creamy, about 2 minutes.

Add cream and vanilla, then mix again to combine.

Add flour and salt, mixing just until no streaks of flour remain.

Combine white chocolate chips and sweetened condensed milk in a small, microwave-safe bowl.

Heat for 90 seconds, stirring every 30 seconds, until white chocolate is melted and smooth.

Pour melted white chocolate mixture into bowl with cookie dough. Stir with spatula to combine. 

Remove chocolate chips from freezer and mix into fudge.

Pour fudge into prepared pan, spreading to all four corners.

Place pan into refrigerator to set up for at least 2 hours.

Cut into small squares before serving.

Nutritional Facts
Servings16
Calories Per Serving344
Total Fat16g25%
Sugar38gN/A
Saturated10g50%
Cholesterol32mg11%
Protein5g10%
Carbs47g16%
Vitamin A84µg9%
Vitamin B120.2µg9.7%
Vitamin C1mg1.1%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.3%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.6%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium135mg13%
Fiber0.9g3.7%
Folate (food)9µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)35µg9%
Folic acid15µgN/A
Iron0.9mg5.1%
Magnesium26mg6%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.8mg4.9%
Phosphorus137mg20%
Polyunsaturated0.6gN/A
Potassium223mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg18.6%
Sodium104mg4%
Sugars, added19gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg10.2%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water14gN/A
Zinc0.7mg6.1%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
chocolate chip cookies
chocolate chips
christmas recipes
cookie dough
Desserts
fudge
kid-friendly
winter recipes
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Fudge
cookie dough fudge