Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Fudge

Place mini chocolate chips in freezer.

Line an 8X8-inch baking dish with a parchment paper or foil sling.

In a medium bowl, beat butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar until light and creamy, about 2 minutes.

Add cream and vanilla, then mix again to combine.

Add flour and salt, mixing just until no streaks of flour remain.

Combine white chocolate chips and sweetened condensed milk in a small, microwave-safe bowl.

Heat for 90 seconds, stirring every 30 seconds, until white chocolate is melted and smooth.

Pour melted white chocolate mixture into bowl with cookie dough. Stir with spatula to combine.

Remove chocolate chips from freezer and mix into fudge.

Pour fudge into prepared pan, spreading to all four corners.

Place pan into refrigerator to set up for at least 2 hours.

Cut into small squares before serving.