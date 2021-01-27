Chocolate Chip Banana Nut Bread

Transform the classic banana bread recipe into a decadent chocolatey dessert this delicious recipe. This recipe also uses walnuts to give an extra crunchy texture.
This recipe is by Sylvia Stone and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 2 Cups sugar
- 1 stick (1/2 cup) butter, at room temperature
- 4 eggs
- 4 ripe bananas, mashed with a fork
- 1 Cup sour cream
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1 Teaspoon baking powder
- 2 1/2 Cups flour
- 2/3 Cups chopped walnuts
- 1 Cup miniature chocolate chips
Directions
Heat oven to 325F.
Beat 2 cups sugar and 1 stick butter in the bowl of an electric mixer on medium speed until fluffy, about 2 minutes.
Add eggs, one at a time, mixing after each addition.
Mix in 4 bananas, 1 cup sour cream and 1 teaspoon vanilla.
Sift 1 teaspoon baking soda, 1 teaspoon baking powder and 2 1/2 cups flour into a bowl; stir in walnuts and chocolate chips.
Stir flour mixture into creamed mixture until just blended.
Transfer to two greased and floured 8-by-4-inch loaf pans.
Bake until tester inserted in center of the loaf comes out dry, about 1 hour 5 minutes.