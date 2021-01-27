Chocolate Chip Banana Nut Bread

Heat oven to 325F.

Beat 2 cups sugar and 1 stick butter in the bowl of an electric mixer on medium speed until fluffy, about 2 minutes.

Add eggs, one at a time, mixing after each addition.

Mix in 4 bananas, 1 cup sour cream and 1 teaspoon vanilla.

Sift 1 teaspoon baking soda, 1 teaspoon baking powder and 2 1/2 cups flour into a bowl; stir in walnuts and chocolate chips.

Stir flour mixture into creamed mixture until just blended.

Transfer to two greased and floured 8-by-4-inch loaf pans.

Bake until tester inserted in center of the loaf comes out dry, about 1 hour 5 minutes.