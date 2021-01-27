  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.666665
3 ratings

Chocolate Chip Banana Nut Bread

January 27, 2021
So delicious, you'll want more
Chocolate Chip Banana Nut Bread
Ravsky/iStock via Getty Images

Transform the classic banana bread recipe into a decadent chocolatey dessert this delicious recipe. This recipe also uses walnuts to give an extra crunchy texture.

This recipe is by Sylvia Stone and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
 

Ready in
1 h 30 m
25 m
(prepare time)
1 h 5 m
(cook time)
16
Servings
391
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Banana Bread Recipes for Every Occasion
10 Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes to Make with Your Kids
From Chewy to Crisp: 12 Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes for Every Taste

Ingredients

  • 2 Cups sugar
  • 1 stick (1/2 cup) butter, at room temperature
  • 4 eggs
  • 4 ripe bananas, mashed with a fork
  • 1 Cup sour cream
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 Teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 Teaspoon baking powder
  • 2 1/2 Cups flour
  • 2/3 Cups chopped walnuts
  • 1 Cup miniature chocolate chips

Directions

Heat oven to 325F.

Beat 2 cups sugar and 1 stick butter in the bowl of an electric mixer on medium speed until fluffy, about 2 minutes.

Add eggs, one at a time, mixing after each addition.

Mix in 4 bananas, 1 cup sour cream and 1 teaspoon vanilla.

Sift 1 teaspoon baking soda, 1 teaspoon baking powder and 2 1/2 cups flour into a bowl; stir in walnuts and chocolate chips.

Stir flour mixture into creamed mixture until just blended.

Transfer to two greased and floured 8-by-4-inch loaf pans.

Bake until tester inserted in center of the loaf comes out dry, about 1 hour 5 minutes.

Nutritional Facts
Servings16
Calories Per Serving391
Total Fat16g25%
Sugar38gN/A
Saturated8g40%
Cholesterol65mg22%
Protein5g11%
Carbs57g19%
Vitamin A92µg10%
Vitamin B120.1µg6.2%
Vitamin B60.2mg12.9%
Vitamin C3mg3%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.5%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.8%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium70mg7%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)22µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)22µg5%
Iron0.9mg4.9%
Magnesium23mg5%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.5mg3.2%
Phosphorus112mg16%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium184mg4%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg9%
Sodium135mg6%
Sugars, added34gN/A
Trans0.3gN/A
Water45gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.8%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
banana bread
best recipes
chocolate chip
cook
cooking ideas
dessert recipes
sour cream
walnuts
food recipe
Chocolate Chip Banana Nut Bread