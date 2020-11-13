Chocolate Cherry Fudge

Line a 9X9-inch pan with parchment paper.

In a small saucepan on low heat, add sweetened condensed milk, all chocolate chips, brown sugar, and butter.

Melt everything together until smooth, stirring constantly to prevent scorching the bottom.

Once everything is thoroughly combined, stir in vanilla.

Pour mixture into prepared pan and spread into an even layer.

Sprinkle halved maraschino cherries on top and press them down slightly into fudge.

Cover fudge with plastic wrap and place in fridge for 1-2 hours or until firm.

Cut into squares and serve.