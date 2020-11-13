Chocolate Cherry Fudge

November 13, 2020
Courtesy of Imperial Sugar
Chocolate and cherries are a classic combination, perfectly suited for fudge.
Ingredients
- 1 (14 oz) can sweetened condensed milk
- 1 (12 oz) bag semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 1 Cup dark chocolate chips
- 2 Teaspoons Imperial Sugar Light Brown Sugar
- 1/4 Cup unsalted butter
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 Cup maraschino cherries, halved and dried
Directions
Line a 9X9-inch pan with parchment paper.
In a small saucepan on low heat, add sweetened condensed milk, all chocolate chips, brown sugar, and butter.
Melt everything together until smooth, stirring constantly to prevent scorching the bottom.
Once everything is thoroughly combined, stir in vanilla.
Pour mixture into prepared pan and spread into an even layer.
Sprinkle halved maraschino cherries on top and press them down slightly into fudge.
Cover fudge with plastic wrap and place in fridge for 1-2 hours or until firm.
Cut into squares and serve.
Servings20
Calories Per Serving242
Total Fat13g20%
Sugar27gN/A
Saturated8g39%
Cholesterol13mg4%
Protein3g6%
Carbs31g10%
Vitamin A35µg4%
Vitamin B120.1µg4.9%
Vitamin C0.5mg0.6%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.3%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium76mg8%
Fiber2g10%
Folate (food)4µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)4µg1%
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium46mg11%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.3%
Phosphorus102mg15%
Polyunsaturated0.4gN/A
Potassium205mg4%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg8.2%
Sodium30mg1%
Sugars, added12gN/A
Water13gN/A
Zinc0.8mg7.2%