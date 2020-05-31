  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Chocolate Bliss S’mores Bars

May 31, 2020 | 11:53am
Your favorite campfire treat, in bar form
Chocolate Bliss S’mores Bars
Photo courtesy of Living the Gourmet

Layers of chocolate candies and a golden marshmallow topping are baked over a buttery graham cracker crust. These bars are a sweet treat any time of day.

Recipe courtesy of Living the Gourmet

Ready in
25 m
5 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
9
Servings
337
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Do not store in the refrigerator—just store in an air-tight container.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup butter, melted
  • 2 Cups crushed graham crackers
  • 1/2 Cup chopped M&M’s® Peanut Butter
  • 1/2 Cup chopped M&M’s® Peanut
  • 1 Cup chopped Milky Way® Midnight Miniature
  • 1 and ½ cups mini marshmallows

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

Grease an 8” square baking dish and line with parchment paper. Set aside.

In a large bowl toss together melted butter and graham cracker crumbs. Press to the bottom of the prepared baking sheet.

Sprinkle the chopped M&M’s® and Milky Way® Midnight over the top of the crust. Bake for 12-15 minutes until the candy has melted and slightly golden.

Remove and cover generously with mini marshmallows. Return to the oven and bake for another 10 minutes or until the marshmallows are golden on top.

Transfer the s’mores bars to a cooling rack and sprinkle with some remaining graham crackers if you so desire. Let cool completely before cutting into.

Serve and enjoy.

Nutritional Facts
Servings9
Calories Per Serving337
Total Fat24g37%
Sugar12gN/A
Saturated9g45%
Cholesterol27mg9%
Protein7g14%
Carbs27g9%
Vitamin A87µg10%
Vitamin B60.1mg9.3%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.3%
Vitamin E3mg17%
Vitamin K4µg3%
Calcium34mg3%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)36µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)59µg15%
Folic acid13µgN/A
Iron1mg8%
Magnesium46mg11%
Monounsaturated9gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg23%
Phosphorus118mg17%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium175mg4%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg8%
Sodium101mg4%
Sugars, added6gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg10.4%
Trans0.4gN/A
Water5gN/A
Zinc0.8mg7.6%
