Chocolate Bliss S’mores Bars

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

Grease an 8” square baking dish and line with parchment paper. Set aside.

In a large bowl toss together melted butter and graham cracker crumbs. Press to the bottom of the prepared baking sheet.

Sprinkle the chopped M&M’s® and Milky Way® Midnight over the top of the crust. Bake for 12-15 minutes until the candy has melted and slightly golden.

Remove and cover generously with mini marshmallows. Return to the oven and bake for another 10 minutes or until the marshmallows are golden on top.

Transfer the s’mores bars to a cooling rack and sprinkle with some remaining graham crackers if you so desire. Let cool completely before cutting into.

Serve and enjoy.