Chipotle Turkey and Black Bean Shepherd’s Pie

Cook turkey, carrots and onion in large skillet over medium heat, stirring often, until turkey begins to brown, about 12 minutes.

Stir in remaining garlic, 1/4 cup water, ketchup, chili powder, chipotle puree, thyme, oregano, cumin and 1 teaspoon salt.

Cook, stirring, about 2 minutes.

Stir in bell pepper and beans with their liquid.

Simmer, stirring often, 5 to 10 minutes.

Taste for salt. (Turkey filling can be prepared up to 2 days in advance; refrigerate, covered. If necessary, microwave so the filling is slightly warm for assembly.)

Heat oven to 375 degrees on convection setting or 400 degrees on conventional.

Spray a 13-by-9-inch baking dish with vegetable oil.

Spread turkey mixture evenly over bottom of the dish.

Gently spread warm mashed potatoes over turkey.

Bake until heated through and top of potatoes start to turn golden, 20 to 25 minutes.

Remove from heat.

Let stand 10 minutes.

Sprinkle with cilantro and serve.