4.5
2 ratings

Chipotle Turkey and Black Bean Shepherd’s Pie

October 20, 2020
Turkey and mashed potatoes provide the comfort, chipotle provides the punch
Courtesy of Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune; Shannon Kinsella/food styling

A hint of smokiness and heat from chipotle chiles in adobo sauce and chili powder turn your classic shepherd's pie into something new and exciting, all while maintaining those hominess of comfort food.

This recipe by JeanMarie Brownson was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
1 h 30 m
30 m
(prepare time)
1 h
(cook time)
6
Servings
762
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the Mashed Potatoes:

  • 8 medium Yukon gold potatoes, about 2 pounds total, peeled, cut into large chunks
  • 6 cloves garlic, crushed
  • Salt
  • 1/2 Cup milk
  • 1/2 stick (1/4 cup) butter, softened
  • 1 Cup finely shredded Parmesan or 3/4 cup grated queso anejo or Romano cheese

For the Turkey Filling:

  • 2 Pounds ground turkey, 94% lean OR ground chicken or lean ground beef
  • 2 medium carrots, about ½ pound total, trimmed, peeled, diced
  • 1 medium (8 ounce) white onion, diced
  • 1/2 Cup ketchup
  • 3 Tablespoons mild chili powder
  • 1 Tablespoon pureed chipotle chiles in adobo sauce OR hot red pepper sauce
  • 1/2 Teaspoon each: dried thyme, oregano, cumin
  • 1 small red bell pepper, cored, seeded, diced
  • 1 can (15 ounces) black beans
  • Fresh cilantro leaves

Directions

For the Mashed Potatoes:

Put potatoes and half of the garlic into a large saucepan; cover with cold, salted water.

Heat to a simmer; cook, partly covered, until potatoes are fork-tender, about 20 minutes.

Drain well; return potatoes to pan.

Add milk, butter and 1/2 teaspoon salt; mash over medium-low heat until potatoes are smooth.

Stir in cheese.

Taste for salt.

(Mashed potatoes can be prepared up to 2 days in advance; refrigerate, covered. If necessary, microwave the mashed potatoes so they are warm and spreadable for assembly.)

For the Turkey Filling:

Cook turkey, carrots and onion in large skillet over medium heat, stirring often, until turkey begins to brown, about 12 minutes.

Stir in remaining garlic, 1/4 cup water, ketchup, chili powder, chipotle puree, thyme, oregano, cumin and 1 teaspoon salt.

Cook, stirring, about 2 minutes.

Stir in bell pepper and beans with their liquid.

Simmer, stirring often, 5 to 10 minutes.

Taste for salt. (Turkey filling can be prepared up to 2 days in advance; refrigerate, covered. If necessary, microwave so the filling is slightly warm for assembly.)

Heat oven to 375 degrees on convection setting or 400 degrees on conventional.

Spray a 13-by-9-inch baking dish with vegetable oil.

Spread turkey mixture evenly over bottom of the dish.

Gently spread warm mashed potatoes over turkey.

Bake until heated through and top of potatoes start to turn golden, 20 to 25 minutes.

Remove from heat.

Let stand 10 minutes.

Sprinkle with cilantro and serve.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving762
Total Fat46g71%
Sugar11gN/A
Saturated21g100%
Cholesterol153mg51%
Protein40g79%
Carbs48g16%
Vitamin A477µg53%
Vitamin B124µg100%
Vitamin B61mg89%
Vitamin C49mg54%
Vitamin D0.7µg4.4%
Vitamin E3mg23%
Vitamin K34µg28%
Calcium284mg28%
Fiber11g43%
Folate (food)96µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)96µg24%
Iron7mg36%
Magnesium104mg25%
Monounsaturated18gN/A
Niacin (B3)9mg59%
Phosphorus544mg78%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium1496mg32%
Riboflavin (B2)0.6mg42.6%
Sodium1234mg51%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg27.6%
Trans2gN/A
Water348gN/A
Zinc8mg74%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
black beans
comfort foods
fall recipes
mashed potatoes
shepherd's pie
Turkey
Chipotle Turkey and Black Bean Shepherd’s Pie