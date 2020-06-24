  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Chipotle Sweet Potato Breakfast Egg Cups

June 24, 2020 | 3:16pm
Add some spice to your morning routine
Courtesy of Pete and Gerry's

On-the-go or not, these breakfast egg cups are filling and protein packed to keep you energized all morning.

This recipe is courtesy of Pete and Gerry’s

Ready in
25-30 m
10 m
(prepare time)
15-20 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
103
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 12 Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs
  • cooking spray
  • 1 medium sweet potato
  • 1/2 Cup Parmesan cheese, grated
  • 1 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon chipotle powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon onion powder

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 F. Generously spray 12 cups of a regular muffin tin with cooking spray.

Peel the sweet potato. Using a box grater, grate the peeled sweet potato so it resembles shredded cheese. This should yield about two and a half to three cups of shredded sweet potato.

In a medium bowl, add the shredded sweet potato, Parmesan cheese, black pepper, salt, chipotle powder, garlic powder and onion powder. Mix together with a fork until fully combined.

Scoop about 1/4 cup of the sweet potato mixture into the bottom of each muffin cup. Press down and up the sides to form a crust.

Carefully crack an egg into each muffin cup. Sprinkle the tops with a small pinch of black pepper. Bake for 15-18 minutes, until the whites of the eggs are cooked through and the yolks are cooked to your liking. Let cool for 10 minutes, then use a toothpick and a spoon to loosen the sides and lift them out.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving103
Total Fat6g10%
Sugar0.7gN/A
Saturated2g12%
Cholesterol164mg55%
Protein8g16%
Carbs3g1%
Vitamin A160µg18%
Vitamin B120.5µg19%
Vitamin B60.1mg8.2%
Vitamin C0.3mg0.3%
Vitamin D0.9µg5.9%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.6%
Vitamin K0.9µg0.7%
Calcium102mg10%
Fiber0.4g1.8%
Folate (food)22µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)22µg6%
Iron0.9mg5.1%
Magnesium11mg3%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.1mg0.8%
Phosphorus135mg19%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium109mg2%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg17.3%
Sodium156mg7%
Water43gN/A
Zinc0.8mg7%
Tags
best recipes
chipotle
egg cups
protein
recipe
sweet potatoes