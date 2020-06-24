Chipotle Sweet Potato Breakfast Egg Cups

Preheat the oven to 350 F. Generously spray 12 cups of a regular muffin tin with cooking spray.

Peel the sweet potato. Using a box grater, grate the peeled sweet potato so it resembles shredded cheese. This should yield about two and a half to three cups of shredded sweet potato.

In a medium bowl, add the shredded sweet potato, Parmesan cheese, black pepper, salt, chipotle powder, garlic powder and onion powder. Mix together with a fork until fully combined.

Scoop about 1/4 cup of the sweet potato mixture into the bottom of each muffin cup. Press down and up the sides to form a crust.

Carefully crack an egg into each muffin cup. Sprinkle the tops with a small pinch of black pepper. Bake for 15-18 minutes, until the whites of the eggs are cooked through and the yolks are cooked to your liking. Let cool for 10 minutes, then use a toothpick and a spoon to loosen the sides and lift them out.