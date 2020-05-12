The Cheesecake Factory's Chinese Chicken Salad

Place all of the ingredients into a mixing bowl.

Toss the ingredients together until evenly combined.

Mound the ingredients into a large serving bowls.

Place the mandarin orange segments around the salad.

Top the salad with a little more crispy rice noodles and won tons.

Sprinkle the Blue Diamond slivered almonds and sesame seeds over the salad

Garnish the salad with some thinly sliced snow peas.