4.5
2 ratings

The Cheesecake Factory's Chinese Chicken Salad

May 12, 2020 | 2:22pm
Restaurant quality, but made at home
Photo courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory

Everyone loves this salad–it's crunchy, full of flavor, and bursting with fresh ingredients.

Recipe courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory

Ready in
15 m
14 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
Ingredients

  • 8 Ounces Iceberg Lettuce, cored and chopped
  • 4 Ounces Romaine Lettuce, cored and chopped
  • 4 Red Cabbage, cored and sliced thin
  • 4 Ounces Bean Sprouts
  • 2 Ounces Green Onions, chopped
  • 8 Ounces Poached Chicken, sliced thin
  • 8 Ounces Sesame-Plum Dressing (available in fine food markets)
  • 16 each Mandarin Orange Segments
  • 4 Ounces Crispy Rice Noodles
  • 4 Ounces Crispy Won Ton Strips
  • 4 Ounces Blue Diamond Slivered Almonds, toasted
  • 2 Teaspoons Black & White Sesame Seeds
  • 2 each Snow Peas, sliced thin

Directions

Place all of the ingredients into a mixing bowl.

Toss the ingredients together until evenly combined.

Mound the ingredients into a large serving bowls.

Place the mandarin orange segments around the salad.

Top the salad with a little more crispy rice noodles and won tons.

Sprinkle the Blue Diamond slivered almonds and sesame seeds over the salad

Garnish the salad with some thinly sliced snow peas.

