The Cheesecake Factory's Chinese Chicken Salad

May 12, 2020 | 2:22pm
Photo courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory
Everyone loves this salad–it's crunchy, full of flavor, and bursting with fresh ingredients.
Recipe courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory
Ingredients
- 8 Ounces Iceberg Lettuce, cored and chopped
- 4 Ounces Romaine Lettuce, cored and chopped
- 4 Red Cabbage, cored and sliced thin
- 4 Ounces Bean Sprouts
- 2 Ounces Green Onions, chopped
- 8 Ounces Poached Chicken, sliced thin
- 8 Ounces Sesame-Plum Dressing (available in fine food markets)
- 16 each Mandarin Orange Segments
- 4 Ounces Crispy Rice Noodles
- 4 Ounces Crispy Won Ton Strips
- 4 Ounces Blue Diamond Slivered Almonds, toasted
- 2 Teaspoons Black & White Sesame Seeds
- 2 each Snow Peas, sliced thin
Directions
Place all of the ingredients into a mixing bowl.
Toss the ingredients together until evenly combined.
Mound the ingredients into a large serving bowls.
Place the mandarin orange segments around the salad.
Top the salad with a little more crispy rice noodles and won tons.
Sprinkle the Blue Diamond slivered almonds and sesame seeds over the salad
Garnish the salad with some thinly sliced snow peas.