Chillies in Yoghurt

Slice the chillies carefully, keeping them intact at the top and the tail. Pop them into a shallow dish and cover with the yoghurt, then a towel.

Leave on your bench for about 5 days, then pop into your dehydrator on 41 degrees C (106 degrees F).

(If you don’t have a dehydrator, dry in the oven overnight at the lowest possible temperature — below 50 degrees C (122 degrees F).

Dehydrate the chillies, with the yoghurt still on them, until dry, then keep in an airtight container.

(The real way would be to set them out in the sun, but the sun can be unpredictable.)

Deep-fry before serving.

Recipe adapted from Ferment for Good by Sharon Flynn (Hardie Grant, 2017)