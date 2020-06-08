Chili Spiced Watermelon Rosé Granita

This watermelon rosé granita uses a homemade chamoy sauce to add some spice to a fruity, refreshing drink.
This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
For the chamoy sauce
- 1 Cup apricot jam
- 1/4 Cup fresh lime juice
- 2 Teaspoons McCormick® Crushed Red Pepper
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Ancho Chile Pepper
- 1 Teaspoon sea salt from McCormick® Sea Salt Grinder
For the watermelon granita
- 4 Cups cubed seedless watermelon
- 2 Cups dry rosé wine (substitute pink lemonade or grapefruit juice for mocktail version)
- 1/2 Cup chamoy sauce
- 1/4 Cup fresh lime juice
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Chili Powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon sea salt from McCormick® Sea Salt Grinder
Directions
For the chamoy sauce
Place all ingredients in blender container and cover. Blend on medium speed until smooth.
Store in covered container in refrigerator up to 5 days.
Note: Makes enough chamoy sauce for 2 batches of watermelon granita.
For the watermelon granita
Place all ingredients in blender container and cover. Blend on high until very smooth.
Pour mixture into large freezer-safe container (about 13x9-inch size) and cover with plastic wrap.
Freeze for 3 to 4 hours, stirring and scraping mixture with a fork every 30 to 45 minutes to create a fluffy, shaved ice texture.
To serve, scoop or shave frozen mixture into serving bowls. Garnish with watermelon wedges sprinkled with additional chili powder, if desired.