  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Chili Spiced Watermelon Rosé Granita

June 8, 2020 | 2:41pm
Add some heat to a fruity frozen drink
Chili Spiced Watermelon Rosé Granita

Courtesy of McCormick

This watermelon rosé granita uses a homemade chamoy sauce to add some spice to a fruity, refreshing drink.

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
16 m
15 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
4
Servings

Ingredients

For the chamoy sauce

  • 1 Cup apricot jam
  • 1/4 Cup fresh lime juice
  • 2 Teaspoons McCormick® Crushed Red Pepper
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Ancho Chile Pepper
  • 1 Teaspoon sea salt from McCormick® Sea Salt Grinder

For the watermelon granita

  • 4 Cups cubed seedless watermelon
  • 2 Cups dry rosé wine (substitute pink lemonade or grapefruit juice for mocktail version)
  • 1/2 Cup chamoy sauce
  • 1/4 Cup fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Chili Powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon sea salt from McCormick® Sea Salt Grinder

Directions

For the chamoy sauce

Place all ingredients in blender container and cover. Blend on medium speed until smooth.

Store in covered container in refrigerator up to 5 days. 

Note: Makes enough chamoy sauce for 2 batches of watermelon granita.

For the watermelon granita

Place all ingredients in blender container and cover. Blend on high until very smooth.

Pour mixture into large freezer-safe container (about 13x9-inch size) and cover with plastic wrap.

Freeze for 3 to 4 hours, stirring and scraping mixture with a fork every 30 to 45 minutes to create a fluffy, shaved ice texture.

To serve, scoop or shave frozen mixture into serving bowls. Garnish with watermelon wedges sprinkled with additional chili powder, if desired.

Tags
best recipes