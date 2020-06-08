Chili Spiced Watermelon Rosé Granita

Place all ingredients in blender container and cover. Blend on high until very smooth.

Pour mixture into large freezer-safe container (about 13x9-inch size) and cover with plastic wrap.

Freeze for 3 to 4 hours, stirring and scraping mixture with a fork every 30 to 45 minutes to create a fluffy, shaved ice texture.

To serve, scoop or shave frozen mixture into serving bowls. Garnish with watermelon wedges sprinkled with additional chili powder, if desired.