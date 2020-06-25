  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Chili Shrimp & Peach Skewers

June 25, 2020
Sweet and spicy
Photo courtesy of McCormick

Celebrate the season with a hot-for-summer flavor combo: fruit and spice. Shrimp and peaches are marinated in a tangy, sweet and spicy mixture starring McCormick Original Chili Seasoning Mix. Grilled on skewers, they make for a tasty summer meal served over rice or quinoa. 

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
29 m
10 m
(prepare time)
4 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
256
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Total time incorporates marinating. 

Ingredients

  • 1 package McCormick Chili Seasoning Mix
  • 1/4 Cup vegetable oil
  • 1/4 Cup cider vinegar
  • 1 Tablespoon agave nectar
  • 1 Pound jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined, leaving tails on
  • 2 Cups sliced fresh peaches

Directions

Mix seasoning mix, oil, vinegar and agave nectar in small bowl. Add shrimp and ¼ cup of the marinade in large resealable plastic bag; turn to coat well. Add peaches and remaining marinade into a separate large resealable plastic bag; turn to coat well.

Refrigerate shrimp and peaches 15 minutes. (Do not marinate seafood longer than 30 minutes.) Remove shrimp and peaches from marinade. Discard any remaining marinade. Alternately thread shrimp and peaches onto skewers.

Grill skewers over medium-high heat 2 minutes per side or just until shrimp turn pink. Serve over rice or quinoa, if desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving256
Total Fat15g24%
Sugar10gN/A
Saturated1g6%
Cholesterol143mg48%
Protein16g32%
Carbs13g4%
Vitamin A75µg8%
Vitamin B121µg52%
Vitamin B60.2mg16.6%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.8%
Vitamin E5mg34%
Vitamin K11µg9%
Calcium78mg8%
Fiber2g6%
Folate (food)26µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)26µg7%
Iron0.8mg4.7%
Magnesium35mg8%
Monounsaturated10gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg17%
Phosphorus295mg42%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium293mg6%
Sodium643mg27%
Sugars, added4gN/A
Trans0.1gN/A
Water177gN/A
Zinc1mg12%
