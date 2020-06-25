Chili Shrimp & Peach Skewers

Mix seasoning mix, oil, vinegar and agave nectar in small bowl. Add shrimp and ¼ cup of the marinade in large resealable plastic bag; turn to coat well. Add peaches and remaining marinade into a separate large resealable plastic bag; turn to coat well.

Refrigerate shrimp and peaches 15 minutes. (Do not marinate seafood longer than 30 minutes.) Remove shrimp and peaches from marinade. Discard any remaining marinade. Alternately thread shrimp and peaches onto skewers.

Grill skewers over medium-high heat 2 minutes per side or just until shrimp turn pink. Serve over rice or quinoa, if desired.