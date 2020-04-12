  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Chili Pizza

April 12, 2020 | 4:11pm
What's not to love?
Chili Pizza
Photo courtesy of McCormick

Combine chili and pizza for a great weeknight meal that the whole family will love.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
25 m
5 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
509
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 package McCormick® Chili Seasoning Mix, Original
  • 1 can (14 1/2 ounces) stewed tomatoes, cut up
  • 1 can (14 1/2 ounces) pinto beans, undrained
  • 8 large flour tortillas (burrito-size)
  • 2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F. Brown meat in large skillet on medium-high heat. Drain fat. Stir in Seasoning Mix, stewed tomatoes and beans. Simmer 5 minutes.

Arrange tortillas in circle on 12-inch pizza pan, overlapping edges where needed. Spoon beef mixture onto tortillas. Sprinkle evenly with cheese.

Bake 5 to 10 minutes or until is cheese melted. Garnish with black olives and green onions, if desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving509
Total Fat26g40%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated11g53%
Cholesterol69mg23%
Protein25g51%
Carbs43g14%
Vitamin A88µg10%
Vitamin B121µg61%
Vitamin B60.3mg21.4%
Vitamin C7mg7%
Vitamin D8IU57%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K10µg8%
Calcium356mg36%
Fiber5g21%
Folate (food)40µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)144µg36%
Folic acid61µgN/A
Iron4mg24%
Magnesium53mg13%
Monounsaturated10gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg34%
Phosphorus415mg59%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium499mg11%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg24.9%
Sodium856mg36%
Thiamin (B1)0.7mg54.5%
Trans1gN/A
Water150gN/A
Zinc4mg37%
