Chili Pizza

Preheat oven to 400°F. Brown meat in large skillet on medium-high heat. Drain fat. Stir in Seasoning Mix, stewed tomatoes and beans. Simmer 5 minutes.

Arrange tortillas in circle on 12-inch pizza pan, overlapping edges where needed. Spoon beef mixture onto tortillas. Sprinkle evenly with cheese.

Bake 5 to 10 minutes or until is cheese melted. Garnish with black olives and green onions, if desired.