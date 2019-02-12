Chili con Queso
February 12, 2019
All hail the addictive Velveeta cheese dip
Chili con queso is a staple in Texas cuisine and literally translates to “peppers with cheese.” Most queso recipes call for Velveeta, perhaps the most unpretentious cheese there ever was. Melt the cheese with milk and some veggies and you’ve got yourself a delicious dip to be served with tortilla chips or fresh-cut veggies.
6
Servings
239
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients
- 1 Pound Velveeta, cubed
- 1/4 Cup milk (whole milk will make this super creamy, but you can substitute 2 percent or 1 percent)
- 3 Tablespoons chopped celery
- 3 Tablespoons chopped green bell pepper
- 3 Tablespoons pico de gallo
Directions
Using a double boiler over simmering water, add the Velveeta and milk to the top pot of the boiler. Gently stir together until the cheese is melted.
Remove the cheese mixture from the heat and stir in the celery, pepper and pico de gallo. Makes 4 cups of queso.
Nutritional Facts
Total Fat
17g
26%
Sugar
7g
N/A
Saturated Fat
11g
55%
Cholesterol
61mg
20%
Protein
13g
25%
Carbs
9g
3%
Vitamin A
6µg
1%
Vitamin C
4mg
5%
Vitamin D
0.1µg
0.9%
Vitamin K
1µg
1%
Calcium
366mg
37%
Fiber
0.1g
0.6%
Folate (food)
2µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
2µg
1%
Iron
0.2mg
0.9%
Magnesium
2mg
N/A
Phosphorus
663mg
95%
Potassium
285mg
6%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.3mg
21.9%
Sodium
1178mg
49%
Zinc
1mg
13%
