Chicken Wings With a Honey-Teriyaki Glaze

Step 1: Pat dry the wings with a paper towel.

Step 2: In a large bowl, combine 1 cup teriyaki sauce and 1 tablespoon honey and whisk together.

Step 3: Add the pinch of chili flakes, 1 finely-chopped scallion, and pepper, and mix. Taste and adjust seasoning to reach your desired taste.

Step 4: Add the chicken wings and coat with the marinade, then cover the bowl and refrigerate for 2 hours or up to 1 day.

Step 5: When time to cook, remove from the wings from the fridge and preheat the oven to 400F.

Step 6: Spread the wings out on a foil-lined baking sheet or pan, reserving the leftover marinade.

Step 7: Bake for 40-45 minutes or until crispy and juices run clear when pierced with a fork, turning over once halfway.

Step 8: 10 minutes before the wings are done, add the remaining marinade to a saucepan and bring to a boil. Then turn the heat to low and cook until warmed through and the wings are ready.

Step 9: Place the wings in a serving bowl, drizzle with the glaze and garnish with sesame seeds if you like. (You can pour all of the glaze into the serving bowl, or serve some on the side as a dipping sauce.)