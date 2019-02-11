Chicken Tortilla Soup
Chicken tortilla soup is a classic Tex-Mex dish that’s perfect comfort food on a cold evening. This recipe is from the Junior League of Dallas’ cookbook, “Stop and Smell the Rosemary,” and it has tons of flavor from onion, tomatoes and shredded chicken cooked in a spicy, smoky broth. Serve this over crunchy tortilla chips and top with cheese. Want more heat? Up the amount of spices used.
Ingredients
- 6 Tablespoons vegetable oil
- 8 corn tortillas, chopped
- 6 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 Cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- One 28-ounce can diced tomatoes
- 2 Tablespoons ground cumin
- 1 Tablespoon chili powder
- 3 bay leaves
- 6 Cups chicken stock
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 4 to 6 cooked chicken breast halves, shredded or cubed
- Monterey Jack cheese, shredded
- 1 avocado, pitted, peeled, and cubed
- Sour cream
- 2 corn tortillas, sliced and fried crisp
Directions
Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add tortillas, garlic, cilantro, and onion. Saute 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in tomatoes. Bring to a boil and add cumin, chili powder, bay leaves, and chicken stock. Return to a boil. Reduce heat. Add salt and cayenne. Simmer 30 minutes. Remove bay leaves and stir in chicken. Reheat. Garnish with Monterey Jack, avocado, sour cream and tortilla chips.