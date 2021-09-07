Sauteed Chicken Thighs With Artichokes and Lemon Cream

Step 1: Pat 4 boneless chicken thighs dry; season generously with salt and pepper.

Step 2: Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil and 1 tablespoon butter. Add chicken in a single, uncrowded layer, using a splatter guard if you have one. Cook chicken without turning for 4 minutes. Flip and cook to brown the other side, 3-4 minutes. Use tongs to transfer chicken to a plate.

Step 3: Stir 2 finely chopped shallots and 1 1/2 cups sliced mushrooms into pan juices. Cook over medium heat until shallots are softened, about 3 minutes. Add ½ cup wine and increase heat to high. Boil, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan, to reduce pan juices by half. Add 1/3-1/2 cup cream and heat to boil. Cook until the sauce thickens enough to lightly coat the back of a spoon. Season with 1/2 teaspoon minced thyme, salt and pepper.

Step 4: Add chicken and 14 ounces artichoke pieces to the pan. Reduce heat to low and simmer to heat everything through, about 3 minutes. Sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon lemon rind and chopped parsley. Serve immediately.