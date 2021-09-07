  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.666665
3 ratings

Sauteed Chicken Thighs With Artichokes and Lemon Cream

September 7, 2021
By
Ready in just 40 minutes
Chicken thighs with artichokes and lemon cream
Kristen Mendiola / The Daily Meal; Shannon Kinsella / food styling

Chicken thighs are a great alternative to chicken breast because it's more affordable and doesn't dry out. Here, they are cooked with canned artichoke hearts and a lemon cream sauce for an easy but elegant dinner. Serve this with cooked spaetzle or orzo.

Ready in
40 m
20 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
370
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Lovely Lemons: 12 Wonderfully Zesty Recipes
Creative, Crazy Ice Cream Recipes the Kids Will Love
10 Delicious Ice Cream Recipes That Make Having an Ice Cream Machine Worthwhile

Ingredients

  • 4 boneless skinless chicken thighs, about 1 1/4 pounds
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 2 large shallots or 1 small white onion, finely chopped
  • 1 1/2 cups thinly sliced white or cremini mushrooms
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 1/3 to 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1/2 teaspoon minced fresh thyme or 1/8 teaspoon dried
  • 1 (14-ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained, halved
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon rind
  • Chopped flat leaf parsley

Directions

Step 1: Pat 4 boneless chicken thighs dry; season generously with salt and pepper.

Step 2: Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil and 1 tablespoon butter. Add chicken in a single, uncrowded layer, using a splatter guard if you have one. Cook chicken without turning for 4 minutes. Flip and cook to brown the other side, 3-4 minutes. Use tongs to transfer chicken to a plate.

Step 3: Stir 2 finely chopped shallots and 1 1/2 cups sliced mushrooms into pan juices. Cook over medium heat until shallots are softened, about 3 minutes. Add ½ cup wine and increase heat to high. Boil, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan, to reduce pan juices by half. Add 1/3-1/2 cup cream and heat to boil. Cook until the sauce thickens enough to lightly coat the back of a spoon. Season with 1/2 teaspoon minced thyme, salt and pepper.

Step 4: Add chicken and 14 ounces artichoke pieces to the pan. Reduce heat to low and simmer to heat everything through, about 3 minutes. Sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon lemon rind and chopped parsley. Serve immediately.

Tags
artichoke
best recipes
Chicken
chicken recipe
cream
lemon
chicken thigh recipe
JeanMarie Brownson
chicken thigh