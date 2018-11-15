Chicken Taco Bowls
What better way to enjoy chicken than in Mexican food? Chicken, quinoa, fresh tomatoes, avocados, and onions make this one delicious meal in a bowl. And this is so easy to make: You cook the chicken in the slow cooker, so all you have to do when you get home is cook the quinoa and chop the avocado, onion, and tomatoes. Throw it all in a bowl and serve with tortilla chips, sour cream, and cheese.
Recipe courtesy of Sweet and Spicy Monkey.
Ingredients
- 6 Cups organic quinoa, cooked
- 1 Pound chicken breast, skinless and boneless
- 1 large can (28 ounces) red enchilada sauce, mild
- 1 can (15.25 ounces) sliced olives
- 1 small can (2.25 ounce) sliced olives
- 1 can (16 ounces) dark red kidney beans, drained
- 2 tomato, diced
- 1 red onion, diced
- 2 avocados, halved and diced
- 1 bag tortilla chips
- top with plain Greek yogurt or sour cream
- cilantro
Directions
Lightly wipe inside of slow cooker with olive oil, wiping off any excess with a clean, dry paper towel.
Remove chicken from package and place chicken breast in bottom of slow cooker.
Pour enchilada sauce over chicken. Stir with a wooden spoon to cover the bottom of chicken with sauce.
Set to low heat and cover. Cook 4 to 6 hours at low setting.
After chicken is cooked all the way through, remove from slow cooker and place on a clean plate. Using 2 forks, shred chicken. Place shredded chicken back into the slow cooker. Place on warming setting.
Stir in corn and olives with shredded chicken. Cover.
Prepare quinoa as directed on package.
After quinoa is ready, mix with drained kidney beans. Add 1 1/2 cups into each bowl.
Place tortilla chips around the entire edge of the bowls, with triangle points sticking out as shown in the photo.
Layer 3/4 to 1 cup shredded chicken mixture over top of quinoa.
Layer 1/2 avocado over quinoa in each bowl.
Layer desired amount of tomato and onion over top of quinoa.
Top with cheese cubes (as shown) or shredded cheese, plain Greek yogurt or sour cream, and cilantro.
Serve with tortilla chips.
Helpful Tips:
Use red or black quinoa or a mix of them for a more colorful bowl. A mixture of regular and red quinoa is pictured.
Rice may be used in place of quinoa.