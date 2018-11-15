Chicken Taco Bowls

Lightly wipe inside of slow cooker with olive oil, wiping off any excess with a clean, dry paper towel.

Remove chicken from package and place chicken breast in bottom of slow cooker.

Pour enchilada sauce over chicken. Stir with a wooden spoon to cover the bottom of chicken with sauce.

Set to low heat and cover. Cook 4 to 6 hours at low setting.

After chicken is cooked all the way through, remove from slow cooker and place on a clean plate. Using 2 forks, shred chicken. Place shredded chicken back into the slow cooker. Place on warming setting.

Stir in corn and olives with shredded chicken. Cover.

Prepare quinoa as directed on package.

After quinoa is ready, mix with drained kidney beans. Add 1 1/2 cups into each bowl.

Place tortilla chips around the entire edge of the bowls, with triangle points sticking out as shown in the photo.

Layer 3/4 to 1 cup shredded chicken mixture over top of quinoa.

Layer 1/2 avocado over quinoa in each bowl.

Layer desired amount of tomato and onion over top of quinoa.

Top with cheese cubes (as shown) or shredded cheese, plain Greek yogurt or sour cream, and cilantro.

Serve with tortilla chips.



Helpful Tips:

Use red or black quinoa or a mix of them for a more colorful bowl. A mixture of regular and red quinoa is pictured.

Rice may be used in place of quinoa.