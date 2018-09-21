Clean chicken breasts of any fat, bone, and sinew. Butterfly each breast. Lay down several layers of plastic wrap. Place chicken breasts on top and lay down several more layers of plastic wrap over the breasts.

Using a meat mallet, pound the breasts 1/4 inch thick, keeping the meat intact without any tears.

In containers large enough for one breast, set up standard breading procedure of flour, egg wash and bread pans. First, dredge chicken in flour, then dip in egg wash and finally into the breadcrumbs.

When ready to cook, sear the chicken breasts off in a hot pan with oil covering half the breast. Once the chicken begins to develop a golden-brown color, flip in the oil and cook the other side.

Once both sides are golden brown remove from oil and go onto the next breast.

After all breasts are partially cooked, drain oil and add butter, thyme and garlic to the hot pan.

Deglaze the pan with white wine and reduce until liquid is almost gone. Brush each chicken breast with pan sauce and finish cooking in the oven for 2-3 minutes at 350 degrees.

Add chives to the warm jaeger sauce and serve on top of the hot chicken schnitzel.