Chicken Schnitzel
Crispy with and topped with a creamy mushroom sauce, this dish is a simply divine iteration of a classic jaegerschnitzel. This recipe is courtesy of Mike Reilly, chef de cuisine of the NoMad Hotel in New York City.
Ingredients
For the jaeger sauce:
- 1 Pound crimini mushrooms, sliced
- 1 Cup onion barigoule (see below), pieces only
- 1 Tablespoon canola oil
- 1 Tablespoon butter
- 4 Cups jaeger base (see below)
- 1/4 Cup dry riesling
- 4 Tablespoons sliced chives
For the onion barigoule:
- 1 onion, sliced
- 1/4 Cup olive oil
- 1 Cup chicken stock
- 1 Cup white wine
- 1 clove garlic
- Lemon juice, to taste
- Salt, to taste
For the jaeger base:
- 2 Pounds crimini mushrooms
- 10 cloves garlic, sliced
- 3 onions, diced
- 2 Cups white wine
- 1 Tablespoon salt
- 4 Cups chicken stock
- 1 sachet thyme, tarragon, bay leaf, rosemary
- Creme fraiche, to taste
- Mustard, to taste
- Lemon juice, to taste
- Salt, to taste
For the schnitzel:
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 3 Cups flour
- 6 eggs, whisked
- 3 Cups white unseasoned breadcrumbs
- 1 Cup canola oil
- 1 sprig thyme
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1/3 Cup white wine
Directions
For the jaeger sauce:
In a large hot pan, roast sliced mushrooms until golden brown. Add onions and cook until translucent. Add butter and cook until butter begins to brown. Add riesling and reduce by half. Add the jaeger base and bring to a simmer.
For the onion barigoule:
Sauté onion in olive oil and clove of garlic without getting any color. When onion is 2/3 of the way cooked add white wine and reduce by half. Add chicken stock, bring to a simmer and remove garlic clove.
Season with lemon juice and salt. Reserve onion in liquid to cool immediately or serve with jaeger sauce.
For the jaeger base:
In a large hot pan, begin by cooking mushrooms until golden brown. Add garlic and onion and cook until onions and garlic are translucent. Add wine and reduce until the pan is almost dry. Add chicken stock and reduce by half in the pan. Lower the heat to a light simmer and add sachet of herbs allowing them to steep for 10 minutes. Remove sachet.
Place remaining contents of pan into a blender and blend until smooth. Season with Dijon mustard, creme fraiche, salt and lemon juice to taste. Cool immediately or reserve for finishing.
For the schnitzel:
Clean chicken breasts of any fat, bone, and sinew. Butterfly each breast. Lay down several layers of plastic wrap. Place chicken breasts on top and lay down several more layers of plastic wrap over the breasts.
Using a meat mallet, pound the breasts 1/4 inch thick, keeping the meat intact without any tears.
In containers large enough for one breast, set up standard breading procedure of flour, egg wash and bread pans. First, dredge chicken in flour, then dip in egg wash and finally into the breadcrumbs.
When ready to cook, sear the chicken breasts off in a hot pan with oil covering half the breast. Once the chicken begins to develop a golden-brown color, flip in the oil and cook the other side.
Once both sides are golden brown remove from oil and go onto the next breast.
After all breasts are partially cooked, drain oil and add butter, thyme and garlic to the hot pan.
Deglaze the pan with white wine and reduce until liquid is almost gone. Brush each chicken breast with pan sauce and finish cooking in the oven for 2-3 minutes at 350 degrees.
Add chives to the warm jaeger sauce and serve on top of the hot chicken schnitzel.