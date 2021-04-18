Step 1: In a small bowl, whisk together 1/2 can unsweetened coconut milk, 2 tablespoons soy sauce, 1 tablespoon brown sugar, 1 teaspoon curry powder, 1/2 teaspoon turmeric, 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper.

Step 2: Place 1 1/2 pounds chicken breast strips into a large resealable plastic bag and pour the marinade over the chicken. Zip the bag and refrigerate several hours or overnight.

Step 3: When ready to cook the chicken, thread each piece of chicken onto a bamboo skewer. Preheat a grill pan over medium-high heat until smoking.

Step 4: Cook skewers in batches for 3 to 4 minutes per side (depending on thickness) until deeply colored and cooked through. Cooked skewers can be held in a 170 F oven until all skewers are cooked and ready to serve.

Step 5: Transfer the warmed chicken satay to a serving platter. Sprinkle with scallions, cilantro and toasted coconut. Transfer the warm peanut sauce (recipe follows) to a serving bowl and sprinkle with black sesame and nuts. Serve the peanut sauce and cucumber salad (recipe follows) on the side of the grilled skewers.