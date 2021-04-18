Chicken satay features marinated, grilled chicken skewers served alongside a brightly flavored cucumber, carrot and almond salad. A luxurious peanut sauce spiked with coconut milk and curry make this food-on-a-stick a party favorite. —Melissa Elsmo
This recipe is by Melissa Elsmo of the Pioneer Press and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
For the chicken:
- 1/2 can unsweetened coconut milk
- 2 Tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 Tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 Teaspoon curry powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon turmeric
- 1/2 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1/4 Teaspoon coarse black pepper
- 1 1/2 Pound thin cut chicken breasts, cut into long 1 1/2-inch wide strips
- 12 to 14 bamboo skewers soaked in water for 30 minutes
- Garnishes: snipped scallions, cilantro leaves, toasted coconut, black sesame, additional almonds or peanuts
For the cucumber salad:
- 1/2 Cup sugar
- 1/4 Cup red wine vinegar
- 1/2 Cup water
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- Pinch of black pepper
- 1 English cucumber, thinly sliced
- 1 Cup shredded carrots
- 2 Tablespoons toasted almond slivers or chopped peanuts
For the peanut sauce:
- 1 1/2 cans coconut milk
- 1 heaping cup of smooth all-natural peanut butter
- 2 Teaspoons curry powder
- 2 Teaspoons chili-garlic sauce
- 2 Teaspoons soy sauce
- 1 Tablespoon brown sugar (more or less to taste)
Directions
For the chicken:
Step 1: In a small bowl, whisk together 1/2 can unsweetened coconut milk, 2 tablespoons soy sauce, 1 tablespoon brown sugar, 1 teaspoon curry powder, 1/2 teaspoon turmeric, 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper.
Step 2: Place 1 1/2 pounds chicken breast strips into a large resealable plastic bag and pour the marinade over the chicken. Zip the bag and refrigerate several hours or overnight.
Step 3: When ready to cook the chicken, thread each piece of chicken onto a bamboo skewer. Preheat a grill pan over medium-high heat until smoking.
Step 4: Cook skewers in batches for 3 to 4 minutes per side (depending on thickness) until deeply colored and cooked through. Cooked skewers can be held in a 170 F oven until all skewers are cooked and ready to serve.
Step 5: Transfer the warmed chicken satay to a serving platter. Sprinkle with scallions, cilantro and toasted coconut. Transfer the warm peanut sauce (recipe follows) to a serving bowl and sprinkle with black sesame and nuts. Serve the peanut sauce and cucumber salad (recipe follows) on the side of the grilled skewers.
For the cucumber salad:
Step 1: In a small sauce pan, combine 1/2 cup sugar, 1/4 cup red wine vinegar and 1/2 cup water. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to a simmer. Stir the mixture until the sugar is dissolved. Add 1/2 teaspoon salt and a pinch of black pepper and allow to simmer gently for 5 minutes. Allow the dressing to cool to room temperature.
Step 2: In a large bowl, combine 1 thinly sliced English cucumber, 1 cup shredded carrots and 2 tablespoons toasted almond slivers (or chopped peanuts). Pour room temperature dressing over the salad. Toss the salad well and refrigerate until ready to serve.
For the peanut sauce:
Step 1: In a medium sauce pan, combine 1 1/2 cans coconut milk, 1 heaping cup of smooth all-natural peanut butter, 2 teaspoons curry powder, 2 teaspoons chili-garlic sauce, 2 teaspoons soy sauce and 1 tablespoon brown sugar (more or less to taste).
Step 2: Bring the mixture to a gentle boil, whisking frequently, until the sauce is smooth and has a lovely sheen (about 10 minutes). Taste the sauce and adjust seasoning to taste. Keep the sauce warm until ready to serve.