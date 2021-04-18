  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Chicken Satay With Cucumber Salad

April 18, 2021 | 12:55pm
Be sure to give your skewer a dunk in the peanut sauce
Melissa Elsmo/Pioneer Press

Chicken satay features marinated, grilled chicken skewers served alongside a brightly flavored cucumber, carrot and almond salad. A luxurious peanut sauce spiked with coconut milk and curry make this food-on-a-stick a party favorite. —Melissa Elsmo

This recipe is by Melissa Elsmo of the Pioneer Press and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
1 h and 30 m
1 h
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
10
Servings
Ingredients

For the chicken:

  • 1/2 can unsweetened coconut milk
  • 2 Tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 Tablespoon brown sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon curry powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon turmeric
  • 1/2 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 1/4 Teaspoon coarse black pepper
  • 1 1/2 Pound thin cut chicken breasts, cut into long 1 1/2-inch wide strips
  • 12 to 14 bamboo skewers soaked in water for 30 minutes
  • Garnishes: snipped scallions, cilantro leaves, toasted coconut, black sesame, additional almonds or peanuts

For the cucumber salad:

  • 1/2 Cup sugar
  • 1/4 Cup red wine vinegar
  • 1/2 Cup water
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • Pinch of black pepper
  • 1 English cucumber, thinly sliced
  • 1 Cup shredded carrots
  • 2 Tablespoons toasted almond slivers or chopped peanuts

For the peanut sauce:

  • 1 1/2 cans coconut milk
  • 1 heaping cup of smooth all-natural peanut butter
  • 2 Teaspoons curry powder
  • 2 Teaspoons chili-garlic sauce
  • 2 Teaspoons soy sauce
  • 1 Tablespoon brown sugar (more or less to taste)

Directions

For the chicken:

Step 1: In a small bowl, whisk together 1/2 can unsweetened coconut milk, 2 tablespoons soy sauce, 1 tablespoon brown sugar, 1 teaspoon curry powder, 1/2 teaspoon turmeric, 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper.

Step 2: Place 1 1/2 pounds chicken breast strips into a large resealable plastic bag and pour the marinade over the chicken. Zip the bag and refrigerate several hours or overnight.

Step 3: When ready to cook the chicken, thread each piece of chicken onto a bamboo skewer. Preheat a grill pan over medium-high heat until smoking.

Step 4: Cook skewers in batches for 3 to 4 minutes per side (depending on thickness) until deeply colored and cooked through. Cooked skewers can be held in a 170 F oven until all skewers are cooked and ready to serve.

Step 5: Transfer the warmed chicken satay to a serving platter. Sprinkle with scallions, cilantro and toasted coconut. Transfer the warm peanut sauce (recipe follows) to a serving bowl and sprinkle with black sesame and nuts. Serve the peanut sauce and cucumber salad (recipe follows) on the side of the grilled skewers.

For the cucumber salad:

Step 1: In a small sauce pan, combine 1/2 cup sugar, 1/4 cup red wine vinegar and 1/2 cup water. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to a simmer. Stir the mixture until the sugar is dissolved. Add 1/2 teaspoon salt and a pinch of black pepper and allow to simmer gently for 5 minutes. Allow the dressing to cool to room temperature.

Step 2: In a large bowl, combine 1 thinly sliced English cucumber, 1 cup shredded carrots and 2 tablespoons toasted almond slivers (or chopped peanuts). Pour room temperature dressing over the salad. Toss the salad well and refrigerate until ready to serve.

For the peanut sauce:

Step 1: In a medium sauce pan, combine 1 1/2 cans coconut milk, 1 heaping cup of smooth all-natural peanut butter, 2 teaspoons curry powder, 2 teaspoons chili-garlic sauce, 2 teaspoons soy sauce and 1 tablespoon brown sugar (more or less to taste).

Step 2: Bring the mixture to a gentle boil, whisking frequently, until the sauce is smooth and has a lovely sheen (about 10 minutes). Taste the sauce and adjust seasoning to taste. Keep the sauce warm until ready to serve.

