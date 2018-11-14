  1. Home
Chicken Larb Lettuce Wraps

Swap out the lettuce for tortillas for a fusion Taco Tuesday
Here’s a simple recipe for chicken larb. There are many versions of this dish, sometimes using minced pork instead of minced chicken. Larb is known for its lightly spicy, citrusy, sweet and salty flavors. The common ingredients you’ll find are lemongrass, lime, red pepper flakes, and fish sauce. This refreshing dish can be served as a salad wrap over lettuce leaves. Chicken larb is great over rice too.

Recipe Courtesy of Looky Tasty.

4
Servings
266
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the dressing:

  • 1 Tablespoon fish sauce
  • 1 Tablespoon coconut aminos
  • 1 lime, juiced
  • 1 lime, zested
  • 1 Teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

For the chicken:

  • 1 Tablespoon coconut oil
  • 1 stalk green onions, chopped
  • 1 stem lemongrass, diced
  • 2 garlic cloves, diced
  • 1 inch ginger, diced
  • 1 Tablespoon cilantro
  • 1 Pound ground chicken breast
  • 2 Teaspoons coconut aminos
  • 1/2 Cup chicken stock

Directions

For the dressing:

Whisk together fish sauce, coconut aminos, lime juice, lime zest, and crushed red pepper flakes. Set dressing aside.

For the chicken:

Heat 1 tablespoon coconut oil in a large frying pan over high heat.

Add in green onions, lemongrass, garlic, ginger and cilantro. Stir-fry for about a minute.

Add the ground chicken breast and stir-fry for a couple minutes.

Add 2 tablespoons coconut aminos and chicken stock. Cook for another few minutes, stirring well.

Remove the chicken from heat.

To serve:
Pour dressing over chicken and toss or serve the dressing on the side.

For salad wraps, set up an assembly station. Spoon the cooked chicken into large lettuce leaves and then add shredded daikon and carrots, enoki mushrooms, and fresh mint leaves as toppings.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
14g
22%
Sugar
3g
N/A
Saturated Fat
6g
30%
Cholesterol
73mg
24%
Protein
25g
51%
Carbs
9g
3%
Vitamin A
42µg
5%
Vitamin B12
0.4µg
17%
Vitamin B6
0.7mg
53.4%
Vitamin C
12mg
13%
Vitamin D
0.5µg
3%
Vitamin E
0.6mg
3.8%
Vitamin K
11µg
9%
Calcium
37mg
4%
Fiber
1g
5%
Folate (food)
19µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
19µg
5%
Iron
2mg
9%
Magnesium
46mg
11%
Monounsaturated
5g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
12mg
75%
Phosphorus
223mg
32%
Polyunsaturated
2g
N/A
Potassium
409mg
9%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.1mg
11.5%
Sodium
583mg
24%
Thiamin (B1)
0.1mg
8.6%
Trans
0.1g
N/A
Zinc
1mg
11%
