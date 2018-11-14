Chicken Larb Lettuce Wraps

Heat 1 tablespoon coconut oil in a large frying pan over high heat.

Add in green onions, lemongrass, garlic, ginger and cilantro. Stir-fry for about a minute.

Add the ground chicken breast and stir-fry for a couple minutes.

Add 2 tablespoons coconut aminos and chicken stock. Cook for another few minutes, stirring well.

Remove the chicken from heat.

To serve:

Pour dressing over chicken and toss or serve the dressing on the side.

For salad wraps, set up an assembly station. Spoon the cooked chicken into large lettuce leaves and then add shredded daikon and carrots, enoki mushrooms, and fresh mint leaves as toppings.