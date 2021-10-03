Step 1: To a large sauce pan over medium high heat, add 4 (6-ounce) bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts. Pour in enough water to cover the chicken breasts by 1 inch. Add 1 teaspoon paprika, 1 teaspoon garlic salt and 1 tablespoon chicken base. Bring to a boil. Reduce to medium low and simmer until cooked through, about 20 to 25 minutes.

Step 2: Remove from heat and transfer chicken breasts to a plate to cool slightly. Pull the chicken meat from the skin and bones and shred the meat into long strands.

Step 3: In a bowl, combine shredded chicken with 1/2 cup ranchero sauce. Place about 2 ounces of shredded chicken on the bottom third of a flour tortilla. Fold bottom and sides inward, roll flautas and secure with toothpicks.

Step 4: Using a large sauce pan over medium high heat, fill with 2 inches of canola or vegetable oil and heat to 350 F.

Step 5: Working in batches, fry flautas in a single layer until golden brown and transfer to a paper towel to drain. Repeat process with remaining flautas.

Step 6: Serve flautas topped with ranchero sauce, sour cream and guacamole.