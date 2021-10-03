Your favorite Mexican restaurant appetizer is so much easier to make at home than you'd think. The key to tasty flautas is using homemade ranchero sauce or a good store-bought version. Rachero sauce is made from fresh tomatoes, green and red peppers, onions and herbs and spices like paprika, cumin, oregano and marjoram.
This recipe is from Ole’ Ole’ Mexican Grill and Cantina in Plantation, Florida, and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 4 (6 ounce) bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts
- 1 Teaspoon paprika
- 1 Teaspoon garlic salt
- 1 Tablespoon chicken base
- 1/2 Cup homemade or prepared ranchero sauce, plus more for serving
- 12 (10-inch) flour tortillas
- Canola or vegetable oil, for frying
- Sour cream, for serving
- Guacamole, for serving
Directions
Step 1: To a large sauce pan over medium high heat, add 4 (6-ounce) bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts. Pour in enough water to cover the chicken breasts by 1 inch. Add 1 teaspoon paprika, 1 teaspoon garlic salt and 1 tablespoon chicken base. Bring to a boil. Reduce to medium low and simmer until cooked through, about 20 to 25 minutes.
Step 2: Remove from heat and transfer chicken breasts to a plate to cool slightly. Pull the chicken meat from the skin and bones and shred the meat into long strands.
Step 3: In a bowl, combine shredded chicken with 1/2 cup ranchero sauce. Place about 2 ounces of shredded chicken on the bottom third of a flour tortilla. Fold bottom and sides inward, roll flautas and secure with toothpicks.
Step 4: Using a large sauce pan over medium high heat, fill with 2 inches of canola or vegetable oil and heat to 350 F.
Step 5: Working in batches, fry flautas in a single layer until golden brown and transfer to a paper towel to drain. Repeat process with remaining flautas.
Step 6: Serve flautas topped with ranchero sauce, sour cream and guacamole.