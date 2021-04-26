  1. Home
5
3 ratings

Shredded Chicken with Chipotle and Avocado

April 26, 2021 | 10:30pm
By
Fill tacos, chalupas, sopes and more
Shredded Chicken with Chipotle and Avocado for tacos, enchiladas, burritos, sopes, chalupas and more
Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune; Shannon Kinsella/food styling

This quick and easy recipe was inspired by my travels to Oaxaca. Rotisserie or other precooked chicken makes fast work of this versatile filling, which gets a big flavor boost from chipotle in adobo. I dreamed this up to go with chalupas and sopes, but it would be wonderful in tacos, burritos, enchiladas and more.

Ready in
15 m
12 m
(prepare time)
3 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
251
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Grilled or poached chicken thighs, shredded after cooking, taste great here and stay moist when reheated. Rotisserie chicken is also an option.

Ingredients

  • 3 Cups shredded cooked chicken
  • 1/2 of a 14-ounce can diced fire-roasted tomatoes with can juices
  • 2 Tablespoons ketchup
  • 2 green onions, thinly sliced
  • 2 to 3 Teaspoons pureed chipotle in adobo
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 3 Tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 small avocado, pitted and chopped

Directions

Step 1: In a medium, microwave-safe bowl, mix together 3 cups shredded chicken, ½ can fire-roasted tomatoes, 2 tablespoons ketchup, 2 sliced green onions and 2 to 3 teaspoons chipotle. Microwave on high (100 percent power) until warm, 2 to 3 minutes.

Step 2: Stir in ½ teaspoon salt, 3 tablespoons chopped cilantro and avocado. Use warm or at room temperature to fill chalupas, sopes or warm tortillas for tacos.

