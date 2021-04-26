This quick and easy recipe was inspired by my travels to Oaxaca. Rotisserie or other precooked chicken makes fast work of this versatile filling, which gets a big flavor boost from chipotle in adobo. I dreamed this up to go with chalupas and sopes, but it would be wonderful in tacos, burritos, enchiladas and more.
Notes
Grilled or poached chicken thighs, shredded after cooking, taste great here and stay moist when reheated. Rotisserie chicken is also an option.
Ingredients
- 3 Cups shredded cooked chicken
- 1/2 of a 14-ounce can diced fire-roasted tomatoes with can juices
- 2 Tablespoons ketchup
- 2 green onions, thinly sliced
- 2 to 3 Teaspoons pureed chipotle in adobo
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 3 Tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 small avocado, pitted and chopped
Directions
Step 1: In a medium, microwave-safe bowl, mix together 3 cups shredded chicken, ½ can fire-roasted tomatoes, 2 tablespoons ketchup, 2 sliced green onions and 2 to 3 teaspoons chipotle. Microwave on high (100 percent power) until warm, 2 to 3 minutes.
Step 2: Stir in ½ teaspoon salt, 3 tablespoons chopped cilantro and avocado. Use warm or at room temperature to fill chalupas, sopes or warm tortillas for tacos.