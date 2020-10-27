  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Chicken and Sausage Casserole

October 27, 2020 | 4:25pm
Calling all carnivores
Photo courtesy of Perdue.

What's better than a meaty casserole? A double-meaty casserole. Serve this chicken and sausage dish with a side of cornbread to complete the meal. 

Recipe courtesy of Perdue. 

Ready in
1 h
0
(prepare time)
1 h
(cook time)
4
Servings
774
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 Pound Perdue fresh chicken thighs
  • 1 small onion, diced
  • 1/2 green bell pepper, diced
  • 1 Cup rice, uncooked
  • 1 can tomatoes with green chilies, drained (10 ounces)
  • 1/4 Cup fresh parsley, chopped
  • 4 Cups chicken stock
  • 4 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 4 ribs celery, diced
  • 1 Cup mushrooms, sliced
  • 1/2 Pound pre-cooked smoked turkey sausage, sliced into 1/4-inch pieces
  • 1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 bunch green onions, sliced

Directions

In a Dutch oven, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the chicken thighs, skin side down, and sear until golden brown on all sides, 7 to 10 minutes. Remove from pan.

Add the mushrooms and saute 5 minutes. Add the onion, celery, green bell pepper and sauté until the vegetables are softened and starting to turn golden, about 10 minutes. Add the rice and stir well to incorporate and coat evenly. Cook for about 1 minute to toast the rice.

Add the sausage, chicken stock, canned tomatoes and Worcestershire sauce. Stir well to combine. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat and cover tightly. Cook without stirring until the liquid is absorbed and the rice is tender, 25 to 35 minutes.

Remove from the heat and let sit for 10 minutes before serving. Remove the chicken thighs and shred the meat. Fluff rice with a fork and stir in the shredded chicken meat, green onions and parsley.

 

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving774
Total Fat40g62%
Sugar10gN/A
Saturated9g45%
Cholesterol161mg54%
Protein41g83%
Carbs60g20%
Vitamin A108µg12%
Vitamin B121µg60%
Vitamin B61mg86%
Vitamin C153mg100%
Vitamin D0.1µg1%
Vitamin E3mg20%
Vitamin K151µg100%
Calcium92mg9%
Fiber3g12%
Folate (food)81µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)81µg20%
Iron4mg23%
Magnesium88mg21%
Monounsaturated21gN/A
Niacin (B3)14mg88%
Phosphorus467mg67%
Polyunsaturated7gN/A
Potassium1193mg25%
Riboflavin (B2)0.7mg54.2%
Sodium858mg36%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg29.3%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water504gN/A
Zinc5mg42%
