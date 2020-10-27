Chicken and Sausage Casserole

In a Dutch oven, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the chicken thighs, skin side down, and sear until golden brown on all sides, 7 to 10 minutes. Remove from pan.

Add the mushrooms and saute 5 minutes. Add the onion, celery, green bell pepper and sauté until the vegetables are softened and starting to turn golden, about 10 minutes. Add the rice and stir well to incorporate and coat evenly. Cook for about 1 minute to toast the rice.

Add the sausage, chicken stock, canned tomatoes and Worcestershire sauce. Stir well to combine. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat and cover tightly. Cook without stirring until the liquid is absorbed and the rice is tender, 25 to 35 minutes.

Remove from the heat and let sit for 10 minutes before serving. Remove the chicken thighs and shred the meat. Fluff rice with a fork and stir in the shredded chicken meat, green onions and parsley.