Chicha Enamorada

Put 3 cups of water in a large saucepan over a high heat. Add the purple maize or the corn and blackberries, along with the pineapple skin, apple, quince, orange juice, and spices. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat to very low and simmer for 30 minutes until the liquid has turned a deep purple and taken on the flavour of the fruit and spices.

Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the syrup. Taste and add a little more if you prefer it sweeter. Leave the flavours to infuse while the mixture cools. When cool, strain the liquid, add the lime juice and serve over ice with slices of lime.

Recipes excerpted with permission from Andina: The Heart of Peruvian Food by Martin Morales (Quadrille November 2017)