June 15, 2020 | 8:08pm
Photo courtesy of Seasonal Cravings
This Cherry Cheesecake Smoothie Bowl is sweet, satisfying and loaded with nutritious cherries. It's also gluten free!
Recipe courtesy of Seasonal Cravings
Notes
Smoothie bowls can be tricky in that you may have to add more or less almond milk to get your desired consistency. It's important in smoothie bowls to have frozen ingredients since that's what makes them thick.
Ingredients
- 1 and 1/2 cups frozen cherries
- 1/2 banana
- 2 Ounces cream cheese
- 1/2 Cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk
- 3 pieces of ice
Directions
Add all ingredients to a high powered blender and mix. You may have to use the tamper to help blend because this is a thick smoothie. Or stop the blender and use a spoon to scrape down the sides of the blender and mix again.