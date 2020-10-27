Cheesy Chicken and Broccoli Casserole

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Shred chicken into bite-sized pieces.

In a medium saucepan, melt the butter. Add the flour and cook for 1 minute. Whisk in the milk, dry mustard, salt and pepper. Continue whisking until the milk mixture comes to a boil. Remove from heat and stir in the cheddar cheese and cream cheese until melted.

In a large bowl, combine the rice, broccoli florets, chicken and cheese sauce.

Spray a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Pour the chicken mixture into the baking dish. Top with crushed butter crackers or potato chips. Bake for 15 minutes or until golden brown on top. For a crispier finish, turn the oven up to broil for the last 5 minutes. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving.