4.5
2 ratings

The Cheesecake Factory's Vegan Cobb Salad

May 19, 2020
This salad has it all
The Cheesecake Factory's Vegan Cobb Salad
Photo courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory

This salad is a super-satisfying mix of fresh veggies, quinoa, garbanzo beans and sunflower seeds. It's great for a light dinner or hearty lunch.

Recipe courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory

Ready in
45 m
15 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
580
Calories Per Serving
Notes

*Vegan options are available at specialty food stores.

Ingredients

  • 8 Ounces Baby Lettuce Mix
  • 4 Ounces Butter Lettuce, 1” pieces
  • 3 Ounces Balsamic Vinaigrette*
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Whole-Grain Mustard*
  • 3 Ounces Quinoa, cooked
  • 1 Tablespoon Marcona Almonds, chopped 1/4”
  • 1 Tablespoon Sunflower Seeds
  • 2 Teaspoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • Pinch Kosher salt
  • Pinch Ground Black Pepper
  • 1 Avocado, cut into 1/2” pieces
  • 4 Ounces Cherry Tomatoes, cut in half
  • 3 Ounces Garbanzo Beans, cooked
  • 3 Ounces Cucumbers, cut into 1/2" pieces
  • 3 Ounces Red Beets, cooked, cut into 1/2” pieces
  • 2 Ounces Green Beans, blanched, cut into 1/2” pieces
  • 2 Ounces Asparagus, blanched, cut into 1/2” pieces
  • 2 Ounces Balsamic Vinaigrette*

Directions

Place the baby and butter lettuces into a mixing bowl. Combine the balsamic vinaigrette and whole grain mustard. Pour the dressing into the bowl and gently toss the ingredients together. Place equal amounts of the lettuce mixture into two chilled salad bowls.

Cook quinoa according to package directions (about 10-20 minutes). Cook and blanch green beans, aspagargus and red beets ahead of time (about 10-20 minutes).

Place the quinoa, Marcona almonds and sunflower seeds into a clean a mixing bowl. Drizzle the extra virgin olive oil into the bowl and season with salt and pepper. Gently toss ingredients together.

Place equal amounts of the quinoa mixture and all other remaining ingredients side-by-side (in rows) over each salad.

Pour a little more balsamic vinaigrette evenly over each salad.

Nutritional Facts
Servings2
Calories Per Serving580
Total Fat31g47%
Sugar19gN/A
Saturated4g20%
Protein19g38%
Carbs78g26%
Vitamin A338µg38%
Vitamin B60.9mg66.2%
Vitamin C37mg41%
Vitamin E6mg41%
Vitamin K229µg100%
Calcium160mg16%
Fiber19g78%
Folate (food)548µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)548µg100%
Iron7mg40%
Magnesium164mg39%
Monounsaturated17gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg28%
Phosphorus380mg54%
Polyunsaturated7gN/A
Potassium1782mg38%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg41.6%
Sodium1248mg52%
Thiamin (B1)0.6mg46.2%
Water501gN/A
Zinc3mg31%
