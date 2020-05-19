The Cheesecake Factory's Vegan Cobb Salad

Place the baby and butter lettuces into a mixing bowl. Combine the balsamic vinaigrette and whole grain mustard. Pour the dressing into the bowl and gently toss the ingredients together. Place equal amounts of the lettuce mixture into two chilled salad bowls.

Cook quinoa according to package directions (about 10-20 minutes). Cook and blanch green beans, aspagargus and red beets ahead of time (about 10-20 minutes).

Place the quinoa, Marcona almonds and sunflower seeds into a clean a mixing bowl. Drizzle the extra virgin olive oil into the bowl and season with salt and pepper. Gently toss ingredients together.

Place equal amounts of the quinoa mixture and all other remaining ingredients side-by-side (in rows) over each salad.

Pour a little more balsamic vinaigrette evenly over each salad.