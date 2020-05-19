The Cheesecake Factory's Mexican Tortilla Salad

Season the chicken breast (on both sides) with equal amounts of salt and pepper. Place the chicken onto a grill (or into a sauté pan with a little oil) and cook for 2 minutes on each side, or until the chicken is done.

Slice the chicken breast into 1/4” pieces and toss together with a little cilantro dressing.

Ladle a little tomatillo salsa verde into the serving bowl. Place the crispy tortilla into the bowl and on top of the salsa verde. Spoon the black beans onto the tortilla. Place the chicken on top of the tortilla, covering the beans completely.

Place the romaine hearts, sliced green and red cabbages, baby lettuce mix, grilled corn, cilantro leaves and chopped green onions into the mixing bowl. Ladle the French mustard vinaigrette into the mixing bowl and toss all of the ingredients together, until evenly coated with the dressing.

Place the salad mixture on top of the tortilla, mounding it as tall as possible.

Drizzle the avocado cream sauce (optional) and sour cream over the salad.

Sprinkle the pico de gallo around the bottom edge of the salad.

Mound the tortilla strips on top (centered) of the salad.