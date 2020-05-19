  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

The Cheesecake Factory's Mexican Tortilla Salad

May 19, 2020
A snap to make and so delicious
The Cheesecake Factory's Mexican Tortilla Salad
Photo courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory

This salad from The Cheesecake Factory's SkinnyLicious® menu is chock-full of flavor thanks to crunchy cabbage, sweet corn and hearty black beans.

Recipe courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory

Ready in
25 m
20 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
863
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
How to Make the Cheesecake Factory’s Recipes at Home
French Toast, Cheesecake, Salad, and 20 Other Recipes to Make With Berries
6 Simple Recipes to Roll in a Tortilla

Notes

* These items are available in most supermarkets and fine food stores.
** Popular recipes are readily available on websites and in various cookbooks.

Ingredients

  • 1 Fried Corn Tortilla (6”)
  • 1 Chicken Breast (4 oz.)
  • 1/4 Teaspoon Kosher Salt
  • 1/8 Teaspoon Ground Black Pepper
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Cilantro Dressing*
  • 1/2 Ounce Tomatillo Salsa Verde*
  • 1 Ounce Black Beans, cooked
  • 3 Ounces Romaine Lettuce, sliced, 1/4"
  • 2 Ounces Green Cabbage, sliced 1/8”
  • 1 Ounce Red Cabbage, sliced 1/8″
  • 1 Ounce Baby Lettuce Mix
  • 2 Ounces Fresh Corn, grilled
  • 2 Tablespoons Cilantro Leaves
  • 1/2 Ounce Green Onions, chopped
  • 3 Ounces French Mustard Vinaigrette*
  • 1 Tablespoon Avocado Cream Sauce** (optional)
  • 1 and 1/2 teaspoons Sour Cream
  • 3 Ounces Pico de Gallo*
  • 1/4 Ounce Crispy Tortilla Strips

Directions

Season the chicken breast (on both sides) with equal amounts of salt and pepper. Place the chicken onto a grill (or into a sauté pan with a little oil) and cook for 2 minutes on each side, or until the chicken is done.

Slice the chicken breast into 1/4” pieces and toss together with a little cilantro dressing.

Ladle a little tomatillo salsa verde into the serving bowl. Place the crispy tortilla into the bowl and on top of the salsa verde. Spoon the black beans onto the tortilla. Place the chicken on top of the tortilla, covering the beans completely.

Place the romaine hearts, sliced green and red cabbages, baby lettuce mix, grilled corn, cilantro leaves and chopped green onions into the mixing bowl. Ladle the French mustard vinaigrette into the mixing bowl and toss all of the ingredients together, until evenly coated with the dressing.

Place the salad mixture on top of the tortilla, mounding it as tall as possible.

Drizzle the avocado cream sauce (optional) and sour cream over the salad.

Sprinkle the pico de gallo around the bottom edge of the salad.

Mound the tortilla strips on top (centered) of the salad.

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving863
Total Fat56g87%
Sugar17gN/A
Saturated12g58%
Cholesterol62mg21%
Protein32g64%
Carbs65g22%
Vitamin A493µg55%
Vitamin B120.3µg13.7%
Vitamin B60.9mg71.2%
Vitamin C54mg59%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.6%
Vitamin E5mg34%
Vitamin K295µg100%
Calcium169mg17%
Fiber12g49%
Folate (food)334µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)334µg84%
Iron5mg27%
Magnesium150mg36%
Monounsaturated18gN/A
Niacin (B3)12mg75%
Phosphorus479mg68%
Polyunsaturated24gN/A
Potassium1383mg29%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg25.5%
Sodium1088mg45%
Thiamin (B1)0.6mg48.4%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water454gN/A
Zinc3mg27%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes