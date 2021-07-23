  1. Home
3.25
4 ratings

A Cheese Ball to Please All

July 23, 2021
By
Sometimes, it is easy being cheesy
A Cheese Ball to Please All recipe
LauriPatterson/E+/Getty Images

This cheese ball recipe is easy, tasty and versatile—feel free to substitute the cheeses and toppings. And consider doubling the recipe and popping one ball in the freezer for the next time unexpected guests stop by. You'll be glad you did.

This recipe is from "The Crabby Cook" cookbook by Jessica Harper (Workman Publishing Company, 2010) and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.

Ready in
2 h
2 h
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
8
Servings
232
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Variations: Instead of nuts, roll the cheese ball in finely chopped herbs, such as a mixture of parsley, chives, dill or basil. You can also use a combination of chopped nuts and chopped herbs.

Ingredients

  • 8 Ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
  • 1 Cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 Cup crumbled blue cheese
  • 1/2 Cup finely chopped walnuts, pecans, or pistachios

Directions

Step 1: In a food processor (or large bowl, by hand) combine 8 ounces room-temperature cream cheese, 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese and 1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese. Form the cheese mixture into a ball.

Step 2: Place 1/2 cup finely chopped walnuts, pecans, or pistachios on a pie plate. Roll the cheese ball in the nuts until completely covered.

Step 3: Wrap the cheese ball in plastic wrap or wax paper and chill for 2 hours or up to 2 days. Remove from refrigerator about 30 minutes before serving.

A Cheese Ball to Please All