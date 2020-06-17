Checkerboard Cookies

Mix flour, baking soda and salt in medium bowl. Set aside. Beat sugars and butter in large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add egg; mix well. Gradually stir in flour mixture on low speed until well mixed. Divide dough in half. Add vanilla and cocoa powder to one half; mix well. Add almond extract to second half; mix well. Press each piece of dough into a 4-inch square. Wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate at least 1 hour or until firm.

Roll out cocoa dough into 6-by-5-inch rectangle. Repeat with almond dough. Using a large sharp knife, cut each rectangle crosswise into 8 strips (3/4-inch wide). Place a strip of each color dough side by side. Top with 2 more strips, alternating colors to create a checkerboard pattern. Lightly press the dough strips together. Repeat with the remaining strips to form 3 more checkerboard dough rectangles. Wrap each in plastic wrap. Refrigerate 2 hours or until firm.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Slice each rectangle into 1/4-inch thick slices. Place 1-inch apart on ungreased baking sheets.

Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until cookies are set. Cool on baking sheets 1 minute. Remove to wire racks; cool completely.