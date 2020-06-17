Impress your friends and family with a plateful of checkerboard cookies. Make the dough ahead and keep it refrigerated until you are ready to bake the cookies. If you don't want to bake all seven dozen cookies at once, slice and bake a log or two at a time.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 2 Cups flour
- 1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Cup granulated sugar
- 1 Tablespoon packed light brown sugar
- 1 Cup (2 sticks) butter, softened
- 1 egg
- 2 Teaspoons McCormick All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
- 2 Tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick Pure Almond Extract
Directions
Mix flour, baking soda and salt in medium bowl. Set aside. Beat sugars and butter in large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add egg; mix well. Gradually stir in flour mixture on low speed until well mixed. Divide dough in half. Add vanilla and cocoa powder to one half; mix well. Add almond extract to second half; mix well. Press each piece of dough into a 4-inch square. Wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate at least 1 hour or until firm.
Roll out cocoa dough into 6-by-5-inch rectangle. Repeat with almond dough. Using a large sharp knife, cut each rectangle crosswise into 8 strips (3/4-inch wide). Place a strip of each color dough side by side. Top with 2 more strips, alternating colors to create a checkerboard pattern. Lightly press the dough strips together. Repeat with the remaining strips to form 3 more checkerboard dough rectangles. Wrap each in plastic wrap. Refrigerate 2 hours or until firm.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Slice each rectangle into 1/4-inch thick slices. Place 1-inch apart on ungreased baking sheets.
Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until cookies are set. Cool on baking sheets 1 minute. Remove to wire racks; cool completely.