Chai Spiced Toffee

Blend or sift all dry spices together and set aside.

Place a silicone baking mat on a stone counter top, alternatively line a cookie sheet with aluminum foil and spread with a thin layer of cooking oil (not olive oil). Set aside.

In a medium saucepan combine butter, sugar, honey, and salt and stir to a boil with a heat resistant or flat bottom wooden spatula.

Once boiling turn heat to medium and stir constantly to avoid burning until mixture reaches 295°F-300°F.

Remove from heat and add vanilla and all spices.

Stir to combine and immediately pour mixture on prepared surface and spread as thin as it will flow.

Allow to cool completely before continuing with chocolate.

Chop chocolate in small even pieces and place in a plastic bowl.

Heat in microwave oven in 6-7 second increments and shake and or stir in between heating.

When chocolate is about 2/3 melted, do not heat longer, but stir until remaining chocolate is mostly melted. Even if some lumps remain it will not affect the final product. Overheating chocolate will result in chocolate that does not firm properly.

If a buttery-oily surface is present on toffee remove with paper towel.

Spread chocolate onto cool toffee surface.

Place in a refrigerator for 5-10 minutes and break in pieces.

Store airtight.