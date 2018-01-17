Celery Root in a Chinese Stir-Fry

Put the oil into a wok or a 10-inch skillet over medium heat; when it is hot, add the Sichuan peppercorns and cook until they darken in color but have not burned. Turn off the heat and, with a slotted spoon or a fork, remove the peppercorns and discard: the oil will retain enough of their virtues to add a gentle jolt to the dish.

Cut the top and bottom off the celery root to provide a flat surface to rest on your cutting board, and peel it ruthlessly, right down to the ivory colored flesh. Rinse it and wipe the cutting board clean of soil and root fibers. Halve the celery root top to bottom and cut each half crosswise into thin slices: aim for a thickness of 1/8 inch. Then pile up three or four slices at a time and cut them into strips of about the same thickness: You’ve made a julienne.

Trim the pepper and cut it into strips of a similar size or a little thicker.

Cut the scallions (white and green parts) into 1/4-inch lengths; peel and finely chop the ginger.

Reheat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the scallions and ginger, sprinkled with salt. Stir fry until they smell delicious and the scallions have softened, about a minute.

Raise the heat to high and add the strips of pepper. Stir fry for about a minute and a half, then add the celery root and another sprinkling of salt. Cook, tossing and stirring frequently, for 90 seconds; the celery should be heated through and just beginning to soften.

Lower the heat to medium-high and add the stock or water and soy sauce. Cover the pan and cook for 2 or 3 minutes, checking frequently at the 90-second mark: the celery root should retain a little crunch, and it certainly must not begin to fall apart. Make sure that the liquid is mostly gone, leaving just a coating on the vegetables: there’s plenty of moisture in the peppers, so the dish won’t seem dry.

Check for salt and serve with plenty of plain rice — and another Chinese dish or two if you like.