Celebrate Scandal's Return With This Popcorn Recipe

Recipe courtesy of G.H. Cretors
Season 7 of Scandal has just begun, and nobody loves popcorn more than Olivia Pope. But she’s not alone; G.H. Cretors recently found that 86% of Americans said they are likely to be snacking during the season premiere of their favorite show.
More than one-third of people say that certain snacks pair better with different television shows. Popcorn is lauded as the most shareable snack (31%), followed by chips (26%) and ice cream (17%). Popcorn was also voted the snack people are most likely to finish the whole bag of (36%) followed by potato chips (30%).
In honor of Scandal’s return, here is a unique recipe for enjoying popcorn at home while tuning in!
Use at least 70% dark chocolate for best results.
Finish the bark by sprinkling with 1/2 teaspoon sea salt, if desired.
Line a 9x13 inch baking sheet with parchment paper so it overhangs the edges. Place the chocolate in a heatproof bowl set over a saucepan of barely simmering water, stirring occasionally, until melted. Remove from heat. Reserve a half cup melted chocolate for drizzling.
Pour remaining chocolate onto prepared baking sheet and spread evenly. Top evenly with G.H. Cretors Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil popped corn, dried cherries, and toffee bits. Drizzle reserved chocolate on top.
Refrigerate for 1 hour, or until chocolate is set. Remove from pan and peel off the parchment paper. Break into pieces. Store in an airtight container for up to 1 week.