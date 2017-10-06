  1. Home
Celebrate Scandal's Return With This Popcorn Recipe
Try this Sweet and Salty Popcorn Bark with toffee, dark chocolate and dried cherries.
Oct 6, 2017 | 5:48 pm
By
Sweet and Salty Popcorn Bark
G.H. Creators

Some would say that Cyrus’ “bark” is worse than his bite. Try this Sweet and Salty Popcorn Bark with toffee, dark chocolate and dried cherries.

Recipe courtesy of G.H. Cretors

Season 7 of Scandal has just begun, and nobody loves popcorn more than Olivia Pope. But she’s not alone; G.H. Cretors recently found that 86% of Americans said they are likely to be snacking during the season premiere of their favorite show. 

More than one-third of people say that certain snacks pair better with different television shows. Popcorn is lauded as the most shareable snack (31%), followed by chips (26%) and ice cream (17%). Popcorn was also voted the snack people are most likely to finish the whole bag of (36%) followed by potato chips (30%).

In honor of Scandal’s return, here is a unique recipe for enjoying popcorn at home while tuning in!

12
Servings
567
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Use at least 70% dark chocolate for best results.

Finish the bark by sprinkling with 1/2 teaspoon sea salt, if desired.

Ingredients

  • 4 Cups G.H. Creators Extra Virgin Organic Olive Oil Popcorn
  • 1/4 Cup toffee bits
  • 1 Pound dark chocolate
  • 1/2 Cup dried cherries

Directions

Line a 9x13 inch baking sheet with parchment paper so it overhangs the edges. Place the chocolate in a heatproof bowl set over a saucepan of barely simmering water, stirring occasionally, until melted. Remove from heat. Reserve a half cup melted chocolate for drizzling.

Pour remaining chocolate onto prepared baking sheet and spread evenly. Top evenly with G.H. Cretors Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil popped corn, dried cherries, and toffee bits. Drizzle reserved chocolate on top.

Refrigerate for 1 hour, or until chocolate is set. Remove from pan and peel off the parchment paper. Break into pieces. Store in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
32g
46%
Sugar
21g
23%
Saturated Fat
11g
46%
Cholesterol
5mg
2%
Carbohydrate, by difference
64g
49%
Protein
8g
17%
Vitamin A, RAE
7µg
1%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
3µg
3%
Calcium, Ca
30mg
3%
Choline, total
11mg
3%
Copper, Cu
1mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
10g
40%
Folate, total
12µg
3%
Iron, Fe
5mg
28%
Magnesium, Mg
130mg
41%
Manganese, Mn
1mg
56%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
251mg
36%
Selenium, Se
6µg
11%
Sodium, Na
612mg
41%
Water
10g
0%
Zinc, Zn
3mg
38%
