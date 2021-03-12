This recipe is based on the carrot soufflé made famous by Picadilly Cafeteria. The first Piccadilly Cafeteria opened in 1932 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Their carrot soufflé, fried chicken and desserts are legendary. So much so, they're tight-lipped when it comes to the recipes. There are several copycat recipes online that vary only by the amount of sugar. I choose to share one that calls for half the amount.

This recipe was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.