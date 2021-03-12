This recipe is based on the carrot soufflé made famous by Picadilly Cafeteria. The first Piccadilly Cafeteria opened in 1932 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Their carrot soufflé, fried chicken and desserts are legendary. So much so, they're tight-lipped when it comes to the recipes. There are several copycat recipes online that vary only by the amount of sugar. I choose to share one that calls for half the amount.
This recipe was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1 3/4 pounds peeled carrots, chopped
- 3/4 Cups sugar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
- 3 large eggs, whipped
- 4 Ounces margarine, softened
- 2 Tablespoons all-purpose flour
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Using a steamer basket, steam 1 3/4 pound carrots until very tender. Drain and transfer warm carrots to a food processor fitted with a blade attachment. Alternatively, use a blender.
Step 2: Add 3/4 cup sugar, 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder, 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla, 2 large whipped eggs and 4 ounces softened margarine. Pulse until smooth. Add 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour and pulse until combined.
Step 3: Pour carrot mixture into a 2-quart, deep oven-proof baking dish or casserole. Carrot mixture should come about half way up the sides of the baking dish to allow room for soufflé to rise.
Step 4: Bake until top is light brown, about 1 hour.