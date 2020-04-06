Carrot Shaped Waffles

Preheat round waffle iron. Spray with no stick cooking spray. Mix waffle mix, milk, egg, oil, 2 teaspoons of the vanilla and 1 teaspoon each of the Sunflower and Berry colors in medium bowl until blended. Let batter stand 5 minutes to allow color to fully develop.

Pour about 1/3 cup of the batter onto center of hot waffle iron. Close lid. Cook about 3 minutes or until no longer steaming. Carefully remove waffle. Repeat with remaining batter. Cut each waffle into 8 triangles. Set aside.

Stir Sky Blue color and remaining 1/4 teaspoon Sunflower color into cream in another medium bowl. Add confectioners’ sugar and remaining 1 teaspoon vanilla; beat with electric mixer on high speed until stiff peaks form. Spoon into resealable plastic bag. Cut piece off one of the bottom corners of bag.

To decorate and serve the waffles, place waffle triangles onto serving plates and pipe the green colored cream on the wide side of each triangle to resemble carrot tops.