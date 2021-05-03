  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Carrot Ginger Soup

May 3, 2021
This soup is perfect year-round
Carrot Ginger Soup recipe - The Daily Meal
Anna Pustynnikova/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Up your veggie intake with a big bowl of carrot ginger soup. It's light enough for a quick lunch on a spring or summer day, but hearty enough for dinner on a cold evening.

This recipe is by Heather Dougherty, owner and chef of The Sweet Beet in Granby, Connecticut, and was originally published in the Hartford Courant.

Ready in
30 m
10 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
113
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 medium onions, coarsely chopped
  • 1 Tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1 1/2 Tablespoon minced ginger
  • 8 carrots, roughly chopped
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 5 to 6 cups vegetable broth or water
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 Teaspoon pepper

Directions

Step 1: In large stock pan over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add 2 coarsely chopped medium onions and sauté until translucent.

Step 2: Add 1 tablespoon minced garlic and 1 1/2 tablespoons minced ginger and sauté for 1 minute.

Step 3: Add 8 roughly chopped carrots, 2 bay leaves, 5 to 6 cups vegetable broth (or water), 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer and cook until the carrots are soft.

Step 4: Discard bay leaves. Purée soup in a blender or with an immersion blender until it’s creamy. Season with more salt and pepper to taste, if desired.

