Up your veggie intake with a big bowl of carrot ginger soup. It's light enough for a quick lunch on a spring or summer day, but hearty enough for dinner on a cold evening.
This recipe is by Heather Dougherty, owner and chef of The Sweet Beet in Granby, Connecticut, and was originally published in the Hartford Courant.
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 2 medium onions, coarsely chopped
- 1 Tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 1/2 Tablespoon minced ginger
- 8 carrots, roughly chopped
- 2 bay leaves
- 5 to 6 cups vegetable broth or water
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Teaspoon pepper
Directions
Step 1: In large stock pan over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add 2 coarsely chopped medium onions and sauté until translucent.
Step 2: Add 1 tablespoon minced garlic and 1 1/2 tablespoons minced ginger and sauté for 1 minute.
Step 3: Add 8 roughly chopped carrots, 2 bay leaves, 5 to 6 cups vegetable broth (or water), 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer and cook until the carrots are soft.
Step 4: Discard bay leaves. Purée soup in a blender or with an immersion blender until it’s creamy. Season with more salt and pepper to taste, if desired.