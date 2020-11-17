Caramel Apple Gingerbread Cookie Cups

Preheat oven to 350°F degrees.

Spray a mini muffin tin with non-stick cooking spray and set aside.

Add butter and sugar to the bowl of a stand mixer and beat on medium until light and fluffy.

Add egg and molasses and continue to beat, scraping down sides of bowl several times.

In a medium-sized bowl, combine flour, salt, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and nutmeg.

Add dry ingredients, a little at a time, mixing until just combined.

Using a mini cookie scoop (or about a tablespoon full), roll dough into small balls.

Drop each ball into prepared mini muffin tin and use the back of a teaspoon to press an indentation into center of dough ball.

Bake for 10 minutes.

While cookie cups are still hot, use the same teaspoon to press down the centers of each cup.

Allow cooling before removing from muffin tin.