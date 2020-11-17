Caramel Apple Gingerbread Cookie Cups

Imagine taking your classic gingerbread cookies and transforming them into a different dessert. These gingerbread cookies are in the form of cups with a tasty caramel apple filling and whipped cream on top.
Ingredients
For the gingerbread cookie cups
- 1/2 Cup unsalted butter, softened
- 1 Cup sugar
- 1 egg
- 1/4 Cup molasses
- 2 Cups all-purpose flour
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 2 Teaspoons baking soda
- 1 Teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 Teaspoon each ground ginger, cloves, nutmeg
For the caramel apple filling
- 3 1/2 Cups apples, peeled and chopped into small cubes
- 1 Tablespoon unsalted butter
- 2 Tablespoons light brown sugar
- 1 Teaspoon lemon juice
- 1 Teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 Teaspoon sea salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/4 Teaspoon ground ginger
- 8-10 soft caramels
For the whipped topping
- 1 Cup heavy cream
- 2 Tablespoons powdered sugar
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions
For the gingerbread cookie cups
Preheat oven to 350°F degrees.
Spray a mini muffin tin with non-stick cooking spray and set aside.
Add butter and sugar to the bowl of a stand mixer and beat on medium until light and fluffy.
Add egg and molasses and continue to beat, scraping down sides of bowl several times.
In a medium-sized bowl, combine flour, salt, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and nutmeg.
Add dry ingredients, a little at a time, mixing until just combined.
Using a mini cookie scoop (or about a tablespoon full), roll dough into small balls.
Drop each ball into prepared mini muffin tin and use the back of a teaspoon to press an indentation into center of dough ball.
Bake for 10 minutes.
While cookie cups are still hot, use the same teaspoon to press down the centers of each cup.
Allow cooling before removing from muffin tin.
For the caramel apple filling
In a large saucepan over medium heat, melt butter.
Add brown sugar, lemon juice, cinnamon, salt, nutmeg, and ginger; mix well.
Add apples, stirring to combine and cook, stirring occasionally for about 5 minutes.
Add caramels and continue to cook until completely melted and apples are fork tender.
Remove from heat.
For the whipped topping
In the bowl of a stand mixer, whip together ingredients until stiff peaks form being careful not to over-beat.
To assemble, remove caramel apple filling with a slotted spoon and evenly divide between gingerbread cups.
Top with whipped topping and garnish with a pecan (if desired).