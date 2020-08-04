Mix chocolate and sweetened condensed milk in large microwavable bowl. Microwave on HIGH 2 to 3 minutes or until chocolate is almost melted, stirring after each minute. Stir again until chocolate is completely melted. Stir in vanilla.

Divide fudge mixture evenly into 3 bowls. Stir 1/8 teaspoon of the Sunflower color into first bowl. Stir 1/2 teaspoon of the Sunflower color and 1/8 teaspoon of the Berry color into second bowl. Leave third bowl untinted.

Pour the yellow fudge mixture evenly into foil-lined 9x5-inch loaf pan. Layer with the orange and white fudge mixtures.

Refrigerate 2 hours or until firm. Use foil to lift out of pan onto cutting board. Cut into small triangles to serve. Store in tightly covered container at cool room temperature.