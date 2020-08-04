How can you make candy corn even better? By turning it into a fudgy and fun Halloween treat!
Recipe courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 2 Pounds white baking chocolate, chopped
- 14 Ounces sweetened condensed milk
- 1 Tablespoon McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
- 1/2 teaspoon plus 1/8 teaspoon Sunflower color from McCormick® Nature's Inspiration Food Colors, divided
- 1/8 Berry color from McCormick® Nature's Inspiration Food Colors, divided
Directions
Mix chocolate and sweetened condensed milk in large microwavable bowl. Microwave on HIGH 2 to 3 minutes or until chocolate is almost melted, stirring after each minute. Stir again until chocolate is completely melted. Stir in vanilla.
Divide fudge mixture evenly into 3 bowls. Stir 1/8 teaspoon of the Sunflower color into first bowl. Stir 1/2 teaspoon of the Sunflower color and 1/8 teaspoon of the Berry color into second bowl. Leave third bowl untinted.
Pour the yellow fudge mixture evenly into foil-lined 9x5-inch loaf pan. Layer with the orange and white fudge mixtures.
Refrigerate 2 hours or until firm. Use foil to lift out of pan onto cutting board. Cut into small triangles to serve. Store in tightly covered container at cool room temperature.