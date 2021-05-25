  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Candied Flowers

May 25, 2021 | 10:54am
They smell and taste great
Bill Hogan/Chicago Tribune

There are several ways you can incorporate edible flowers into food. If you're looking for something on the sweet side, candied flowers are a great way to help add flavor and color to your favorite dessert.

This recipe is by Leah Eskin and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
8
Servings

Notes

For this recipe, allow the flowers to dry for about 24-48 hours.

When buying the egg whites, look for a carton stamped "pasteurized," or buy pasteurized egg whites by the pint.

You can make superfine sugar at home by buzzing sugar in the blender or food processor. Stop when sugar is finer than granulated sugar and grainier than confectioners' sugar.

Ingredients

  • 1 Teaspoon cold water
  • 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 pasteurized egg white
  • Organic violets, pansies, rose petals (even small whole roses), lavender blossoms, mint leaves or other edible flowers and leaves, cleaned and dried
  • Superfine sugar

Directions

Step 1: Use a fork to stir 1 teaspoon water and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla into 1 egg white. Mix, as opposed to froth, the egg.

Step 2: Use a pastry brush to paint one flower with egg white mixture on both sides.

Step 3: Drop the painted flower into a bowl of superfine sugar. Toss to coat.

Step 4: On a wire rack, set sugared flower. Repeat with remaining flowers. Let dry 24 to 48 hours. When dry, use to decorate a fanciful midsummer cake, cupcake, ice cream dish, cheese plate or anything else.

