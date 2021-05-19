  1. Home
4
2 ratings

Grilled Skillet S'mores

May 19, 2021
By
It's s'more fun
bhofack2/iStock via Getty Images

There's nothing quite like s'mores on a summer evening and for this recipe no campfire is necessary. All you need is a grill and the fixings for this delightful dessert. 

Ready in
15 m
5 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
508
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 14.5-ounce package graham crackers, crushed
  • 1/2 Cup unsalted butter, melted
  • 1/2 Cup sweetened condensed milk
  • 3 1.5-ounce milk chocolate bars, broken into pieces
  • 2 Cups mini marshmallows (if using regular size, enough to cover skillet)

Directions

Step 1: Preheat the grill. Line a skillet with aluminum foil.

Step 2: Add 1 package crushed graham crackers and 1/2 cup unsalted butter and mix to combine. Press lightly in bottom of skillet.

Step 3: Pour 1/2 cup condensed milk over cracker crumbs, add 3 crumbed chocolate bars, and cover with 2 cups marshmallows.

Step 4: Place on grill and cover. Cook until marshmallows are nicely browned and chocolate is melted, about 10 minutes.

