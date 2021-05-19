Grilled Skillet S'mores

May 19, 2021
bhofack2/iStock via Getty Images
There's nothing quite like s'mores on a summer evening and for this recipe no campfire is necessary. All you need is a grill and the fixings for this delightful dessert.
Ingredients
- 1 14.5-ounce package graham crackers, crushed
- 1/2 Cup unsalted butter, melted
- 1/2 Cup sweetened condensed milk
- 3 1.5-ounce milk chocolate bars, broken into pieces
- 2 Cups mini marshmallows (if using regular size, enough to cover skillet)
Directions
Step 1: Preheat the grill. Line a skillet with aluminum foil.
Step 2: Add 1 package crushed graham crackers and 1/2 cup unsalted butter and mix to combine. Press lightly in bottom of skillet.
Step 3: Pour 1/2 cup condensed milk over cracker crumbs, add 3 crumbed chocolate bars, and cover with 2 cups marshmallows.
Step 4: Place on grill and cover. Cook until marshmallows are nicely browned and chocolate is melted, about 10 minutes.