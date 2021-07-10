Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F.

Step 2: Place a 1 1/2 pound butternut squash, halved lengthwise and seeded, cut side up, on a baking pan. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons brown sugar and 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon. Dot with 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, cut into small pieces. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Pour 1/2 cup water into bottom of pan. Bake until squash is tender, about 1 hour. Cool completely.

Step 3: Scoop out flesh of squash into medium bowl and mash with a large fork or potato masher. Add 1 cup ricotta cheese, 1 tablespoon roasted garlic puree, 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese and 1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme. Season with salt and pepper, to taste; set aside.

Step 4: Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and dust with flour. Place a rounded tablespoon of butternut squash filling near the center of each wonton wrapper. Using a pastry brush, brush the edges with egg white mixture (1 large egg white whisked with 1 tablespoon water) and fold the wrapper in half over the filling, to create a half moon. Press around the edges to seal the ravioli and place on prepared baking sheet. Repeat process with remaining filling and wonton wrappers. Keep filled wontons covered with a damp kitchen towel while working.

Step 5: Using a large saucepan over medium-high heat, fill with salted water and bring to a boil. Add ravioli, and cook until ravioli begin to float, about 3 minutes. Drain ravioli.

Step 6: To serve, place ravioli on serving plate and top with thyme cream (recipe follows) and artichokes. Garnish with diced tomatoes.