4.5
2 ratings

Butternut Squash Ravioli With Thyme Cream

July 10, 2021
Try this genius shortcut for homemade ravioli
Ates Isildak/Courtesy

Made-from-scratch ravioli is a labor of love, but can be quite time-consuming. If you're pinched for time, try using wonton wrappers instead of homemade pasta. You get all the goodness of homemade filling, but the whole process is a little simpler and a lot more fun.

This recipe is adapted from Chef Bruce Feingold of Dada restaurant in Delray Beach, Florida. This recipe was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
1 h and 35 m
15 m
(prepare time)
1 h and 20 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
1259
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds butternut squash, halved lengthwise, seeded
  • 2 Tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1/8 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 Tablespoon unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
  • 1/2 Cup water
  • 1 Cup ricotta cheese
  • 1 Tablespoon roasted garlic puree
  • 1/4 Cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/2 Teaspoon chopped fresh thyme
  • All-purpose flour, for dusting
  • 1 package round wonton wrappers
  • 1 large egg white, whisked with 1 tablespoon water
  • Thyme cream (recipe follows)
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • Diced tomatoes, for garnish

For the thyme cream:

  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/4 Cup shallots, sliced
  • 2 sprigs thyme, leaves picked
  • 3 Ounces white wine
  • 2 quarts heavy cream
  • 12 artichoke hearts, quartered
  • 1/2 Cup diced tomato
  • 1/2 Cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F.

Step 2: Place a 1 1/2 pound butternut squash, halved lengthwise and seeded, cut side up, on a baking pan. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons brown sugar and 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon. Dot with 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, cut into small pieces. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Pour 1/2 cup water into bottom of pan. Bake until squash is tender, about 1 hour. Cool completely.

Step 3: Scoop out flesh of squash into medium bowl and mash with a large fork or potato masher. Add 1 cup ricotta cheese, 1 tablespoon roasted garlic puree, 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese and 1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme. Season with salt and pepper, to taste; set aside.

Step 4: Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and dust with flour. Place a rounded tablespoon of butternut squash filling near the center of each wonton wrapper. Using a pastry brush, brush the edges with egg white mixture (1 large egg white whisked with 1 tablespoon water) and fold the wrapper in half over the filling, to create a half moon. Press around the edges to seal the ravioli and place on prepared baking sheet. Repeat process with remaining filling and wonton wrappers. Keep filled wontons covered with a damp kitchen towel while working.

Step 5: Using a large saucepan over medium-high heat, fill with salted water and bring to a boil. Add ravioli, and cook until ravioli begin to float, about 3 minutes. Drain ravioli.

Step 6: To serve, place ravioli on serving plate and top with thyme cream (recipe follows) and artichokes. Garnish with diced tomatoes.

For the thyme cream:

Step 1: Using a medium sauce pan over medium-high heat, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil. Sautee 1/4 cup sliced shallots and 2 sprigs thyme leaves until the shallots are light and golden brown.

Step 2: Deglaze the pan with 3 ounces white wine and reduce.

Step 3: Add 2 quarts heavy cream and bring to a full boil, being careful not to allow the cream to boil over or scorch the pan.

Step 4: Reduce heat to medium. Add 12 quartered artichoke hearts and reduce the sauce until it coats the back of a spoon.

Step 5: Add 1/2 cup diced tomato and 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese, stirring until the cheese melts. Season with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste. Makes about 6 cups.

