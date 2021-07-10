Made-from-scratch ravioli is a labor of love, but can be quite time-consuming. If you're pinched for time, try using wonton wrappers instead of homemade pasta. You get all the goodness of homemade filling, but the whole process is a little simpler and a lot more fun.
This recipe is adapted from Chef Bruce Feingold of Dada restaurant in Delray Beach, Florida. This recipe was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 pounds butternut squash, halved lengthwise, seeded
- 2 Tablespoons brown sugar
- 1/8 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 Tablespoon unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
- 1/2 Cup water
- 1 Cup ricotta cheese
- 1 Tablespoon roasted garlic puree
- 1/4 Cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/2 Teaspoon chopped fresh thyme
- All-purpose flour, for dusting
- 1 package round wonton wrappers
- 1 large egg white, whisked with 1 tablespoon water
- Thyme cream (recipe follows)
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- Diced tomatoes, for garnish
For the thyme cream:
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1/4 Cup shallots, sliced
- 2 sprigs thyme, leaves picked
- 3 Ounces white wine
- 2 quarts heavy cream
- 12 artichoke hearts, quartered
- 1/2 Cup diced tomato
- 1/2 Cup grated Parmesan cheese
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Place a 1 1/2 pound butternut squash, halved lengthwise and seeded, cut side up, on a baking pan. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons brown sugar and 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon. Dot with 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, cut into small pieces. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Pour 1/2 cup water into bottom of pan. Bake until squash is tender, about 1 hour. Cool completely.
Step 3: Scoop out flesh of squash into medium bowl and mash with a large fork or potato masher. Add 1 cup ricotta cheese, 1 tablespoon roasted garlic puree, 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese and 1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme. Season with salt and pepper, to taste; set aside.
Step 4: Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and dust with flour. Place a rounded tablespoon of butternut squash filling near the center of each wonton wrapper. Using a pastry brush, brush the edges with egg white mixture (1 large egg white whisked with 1 tablespoon water) and fold the wrapper in half over the filling, to create a half moon. Press around the edges to seal the ravioli and place on prepared baking sheet. Repeat process with remaining filling and wonton wrappers. Keep filled wontons covered with a damp kitchen towel while working.
Step 5: Using a large saucepan over medium-high heat, fill with salted water and bring to a boil. Add ravioli, and cook until ravioli begin to float, about 3 minutes. Drain ravioli.
Step 6: To serve, place ravioli on serving plate and top with thyme cream (recipe follows) and artichokes. Garnish with diced tomatoes.
For the thyme cream:
Step 1: Using a medium sauce pan over medium-high heat, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil. Sautee 1/4 cup sliced shallots and 2 sprigs thyme leaves until the shallots are light and golden brown.
Step 2: Deglaze the pan with 3 ounces white wine and reduce.
Step 3: Add 2 quarts heavy cream and bring to a full boil, being careful not to allow the cream to boil over or scorch the pan.
Step 4: Reduce heat to medium. Add 12 quartered artichoke hearts and reduce the sauce until it coats the back of a spoon.
Step 5: Add 1/2 cup diced tomato and 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese, stirring until the cheese melts. Season with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste. Makes about 6 cups.