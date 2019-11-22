Start by adding the flour and salt to a stand mixer using the dough hook attachment. Slowly add in eggs one at a time until each is well incorporated.

Add in the milk and ricotta little by little until everything comes together. Allow dough to rest for 45 minutes.

After resting, roll the dough into long, thin strips. Feed the strips into your machine while cranking the handle until the cavatelli comes out on the other side.

Store your cavatelli on a rimmed sheet pan, lightly dusted with “00” flour (all-purpose will work as well). Dust the top with a bit more flour to prevent the cavatelli from sticking to each other.