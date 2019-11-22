This autumnal recipe is courtesy of Executive Chef Brian Arruda of NYC's Boulud Sud. It's a great way to enjoy the bounty of squash during the fall months in a creative way. If you have a cavatelli maker, we've laid out the steps for making the pasta from scratch. Otherwise you can substitute dry or pre-made cavatelli.
Ingredients
For the cavatelli
- 1900 Grams all-purpose flour
- 14 Grams salt
- 3 eggs
- 3 Pounds ricotta
- 170 Grams milk
For the dish
- 3 whole butternut squash (about 1lb each)
- 3 Tablespoons butter
- 1/2 Cup mascarpone
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 3-5 sage leaves
- 1 Cup canola oil
- 1 Tablespoon toasted pumpkin seeds or walnuts
- 1 Teaspoon vincotto (optional)
Directions
For the cavatelli
Start by adding the flour and salt to a stand mixer using the dough hook attachment. Slowly add in eggs one at a time until each is well incorporated.
Add in the milk and ricotta little by little until everything comes together. Allow dough to rest for 45 minutes.
After resting, roll the dough into long, thin strips. Feed the strips into your machine while cranking the handle until the cavatelli comes out on the other side.
Store your cavatelli on a rimmed sheet pan, lightly dusted with “00” flour (all-purpose will work as well). Dust the top with a bit more flour to prevent the cavatelli from sticking to each other.
For the dish
Start by browning 2 tbsp butter in a small pan on medium heat, whisking constantly to avoid burning, until dark brown and reserved. This will develop a nutty flavor.
Cut 2 of the squash in half and place them face down on a sheet pan. Roast in the oven at 350 degrees F for 30 minutes or until soft. Remove squash from the oven and allow to cool.
Once the squash has cooled, scoop out the flesh with a spoon and discard the seeds and skin.
Using a blender, combine the squash, mascarpone and brown butter, and blend until smooth. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.
Peel the last butternut squash and small dice it, transferring to a rimmed sheet pan. Roast at 350 degrees F until soft, about 5 minutes.
In a small pan on high heat, heat up canola oil and place your sage leaves into the oil to quickly fry them.
Boil a large pot of water and add salt to taste. Place the cavatelli into the water and cook for 3 minutes (or according to instructions). Strain and set aside.
In a separate larger pan, heat up the diced roasted squash with 1 tbsp butter and 1 tbsp of water. Add the cavatelli to the pan and season with salt and pepper. Allow the water to cook out.
In a separate pot, heat puree to desired temperature.
To plate, using a spoon, take a scoop of the puree and place it in a circle on your plate. Add the pasta and diced squash on top of the puree, and garnish with pumpkin seeds or walnuts, fried sage leaves and vincotto (optional).