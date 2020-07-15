Buttermilk Chicken and Waffle Bites

Tender chicken bites are paired with fluffy mini waffles and finished with a dollop of sweet and savory peach-honey mustard sauce. You won't be able to stop at just one.
Recipe courtesy of Perdue
Ingredients
- 1 package PERDUE® SIMPLY SMART® ORGANICS Lightly Breaded Chicken Chunks (24 oz.)
- 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 Tablespoons chopped chives for garnish, optional
- 1 Cup peach preserves
- 2 Tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 1 Tablespoon honey
- 24 mini waffles
Directions
Preheat an oven or toaster oven to 425°F. Place frozen chicken chunks in a single layer on a baking sheet and heat for 11 to 13 minutes. For a crispier finish, turn halfway through heating time. Let the chicken rest for 2-3 minutes before serving.
In a small saucepan, melt the peach preserves with the mustard, honey and lemon juice. Set aside and keep warm.
Preheat a toaster oven to 425°F. In the toaster oven, heat the mini waffles for 3 to 4 minutes or until toasted and warm. Dollop peach mustard sauce on each warm mini waffle, then place a fried chicken tender piece on top. Drizzle peach mustard sauce over the chicken tenders. Garnish with chopped chives if desired.