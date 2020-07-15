Buttermilk Chicken and Waffle Bites

Preheat an oven or toaster oven to 425°F. Place frozen chicken chunks in a single layer on a baking sheet and heat for 11 to 13 minutes. For a crispier finish, turn halfway through heating time. Let the chicken rest for 2-3 minutes before serving.

In a small saucepan, melt the peach preserves with the mustard, honey and lemon juice. Set aside and keep warm.

Preheat a toaster oven to 425°F. In the toaster oven, heat the mini waffles for 3 to 4 minutes or until toasted and warm. Dollop peach mustard sauce on each warm mini waffle, then place a fried chicken tender piece on top. Drizzle peach mustard sauce over the chicken tenders. Garnish with chopped chives if desired.