Recipe
Recipe
4.5
2 ratings

Buttermilk Chicken and Waffle Bites

July 15, 2020 | 12:43pm
The easiest appetizer ever
Buttermilk Chicken and Waffle Bites
Photo courtesy of Perdue

Tender chicken bites are paired with fluffy mini waffles and finished with a dollop of sweet and savory peach-honey mustard sauce. You won't be able to stop at just one.

Recipe courtesy of Perdue

Ready in
25 m
5 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
24
Servings
300
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 package PERDUE® SIMPLY SMART® ORGANICS Lightly Breaded Chicken Chunks (24 oz.)
  • 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
  • 2 Tablespoons chopped chives for garnish, optional
  • 1 Cup peach preserves
  • 2 Tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 Tablespoon honey
  • 24 mini waffles

Directions

Preheat an oven or toaster oven to 425°F. Place frozen chicken chunks in a single layer on a baking sheet and heat for 11 to 13 minutes. For a crispier finish, turn halfway through heating time. Let the chicken rest for 2-3 minutes before serving.

In a small saucepan, melt the peach preserves with the mustard, honey and lemon juice. Set aside and keep warm.

Preheat a toaster oven to 425°F.  In the toaster oven, heat the mini waffles for 3 to 4 minutes or until toasted and warm. Dollop peach mustard sauce on each warm mini waffle, then place a fried chicken tender piece on top. Drizzle peach mustard sauce over the chicken tenders. Garnish with chopped chives if desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings24
Calories Per Serving300
Total Fat14g21%
Sugar7gN/A
Saturated3g15%
Cholesterol66mg22%
Protein10g19%
Carbs35g12%
Vitamin A57µg6%
Vitamin B120.2µg10.3%
Vitamin B60.1mg8.8%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin K0.8µg0.7%
Calcium197mg20%
Fiber0.2g0.8%
Folate (food)14µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)54µg14%
Folic acid23µgN/A
Iron2mg11%
Magnesium19mg5%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg18%
Phosphorus175mg25%
Polyunsaturated6gN/A
Potassium170mg4%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg22.7%
Sodium415mg17%
Sugars, added7gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg17.8%
Water50gN/A
Zinc0.8mg7.1%
