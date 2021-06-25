A little pasta. A carton of tomatoes. Seasonings. It's a meal. And a quick one, at that. This is the kind of recipe that lends itself to all sorts of variations, depending on what you have in your cupboard. Don't have butterfly pasta (farfalle)? Use what you have. Want something heartier? Add a cup or two of cooked chicken or shrimp or tuna. The herbs can be anything you like; try basil and parsley together, or thyme by itself. Need some tang? Add a tablespoon or two of capers.

This recipe by Carol Mighton Haddix was originally published in The Chicago Tribune.