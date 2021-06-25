  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Butterfly Pasta

June 25, 2021 | 2:27pm
You'll want to make it again and again
Bill Hogan/Chicago Tribune

A little pasta. A carton of tomatoes. Seasonings. It's a meal. And a quick one, at that. This is the kind of recipe that lends itself to all sorts of variations, depending on what you have in your cupboard. Don't have butterfly pasta (farfalle)? Use what you have. Want something heartier? Add a cup or two of cooked chicken or shrimp or tuna. The herbs can be anything you like; try basil and parsley together, or thyme by itself. Need some tang? Add a tablespoon or two of capers.

This recipe by Carol Mighton Haddix was originally published in The Chicago Tribune

Ready in
30 m
10 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
4
Servings

Ingredients

  • 1/2 box (16-ounce box) butterfly pasta
  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 1/2 pints cherry or grape tomatoes
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 3 Tablespoons chopped fresh herbs or 1 teaspoon dried
  • 1/2 Teaspoon coarse salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • Grated Parmesan cheese or cubed fresh mozzarella

Directions

Step 1: Heat a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add 1/2 box butterfly pasta; cook according to package directions.

Step 2: Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over high heat; add 1 1/2 pints tomatoes. Cook, shaking the pan a few times, until tomatoes begin to brown, about 5 minutes. Add 1 chopped onion; cook, stirring, 3 minutes. Add 2 cloved minced garlic; cook 1 minute. Lightly smash tomatoes with the back of a spoon. Add 3 tablespoons herbs, 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper to taste; cook 1 minute.

Step 3: Drain pasta; stir into skillet with the sauce until coated. Sprinkle with cheese to taste or stir in mozzarella. Adjust seasoning; serve hot.

