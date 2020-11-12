Butter Pecan Fudge

Tons of butter, brown sugar and pecans combine for an irresistable treat perfect for the holiday season (or, really, any time of year).
Ingredients
- 1 Cup unsalted butter
- 1 Cup Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar
- 1 Cup Imperial Sugar Light Brown Sugar
- 1 Cup + 1 tablespoon heavy whipping cream
- 1 Pinch of salt
- 2 Teaspoons vanilla extract
- 3 1/2 Cups Imperial Sugar Confectioners Powdered Sugar, sifted
- 2 Cups pecan halves, toasted
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F degrees.
Line a baking sheet with pecans and bake for about 10 minutes in a preheated oven.
Allow pecans to cool while you make fudge.
Line an 8x8-inch pan with parchment paper with a bit of overhang to later serve as handles and easy removal of fudge. Lightly spray with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside.
Heat butter, sugars, 1 cup of heavy cream, and salt in a large heavy bottomed saucepan over medium heat.
Stir frequently with a rubber spatula as mixture begins to boil.
Continue to boil until a candy thermometer reads 234°F (soft ball stage).
Remove from heat; stir in vanilla, remaining 1 tablespoon heavy cream, and powdered sugar until smooth.
Fold in pecans.
Pour into prepared baking dish and cool to room temperature, about 3 hours.
Once fudge is set, use excess parchment “handles” to transfer to a cutting board.
Use a sharp knife to cut into squares.