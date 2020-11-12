  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Butter Pecan Fudge

November 12, 2020
A favorite ice cream flavor
Courtesy of Imperial Sugar

Tons of butter, brown sugar and pecans combine for an irresistable treat perfect for the holiday season (or, really, any time of year).

This recipe is courtesy of Imperial Sugar.

Ready in
3 h 20 m
10 m
(prepare time)
3 h 10 m
(cook time)
14
Servings
470
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Cup unsalted butter
  • 1 Cup Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar
  • 1 Cup Imperial Sugar Light Brown Sugar
  • 1 Cup + 1 tablespoon heavy whipping cream
  • 1 Pinch of salt
  • 2 Teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 3 1/2 Cups Imperial Sugar Confectioners Powdered Sugar, sifted
  • 2 Cups pecan halves, toasted

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F degrees.

Line a baking sheet with pecans and bake for about 10 minutes in a preheated oven.

Allow pecans to cool while you make fudge.

Line an 8x8-inch pan with parchment paper with a bit of overhang to later serve as handles and easy removal of fudge. Lightly spray with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside.

Heat butter, sugars, 1 cup of heavy cream, and salt in a large heavy bottomed saucepan over medium heat.

Stir frequently with a rubber spatula as mixture begins to boil.

Continue to boil until a candy thermometer reads 234°F (soft ball stage). 

Remove from heat; stir in vanilla, remaining 1 tablespoon heavy cream, and powdered sugar until smooth.

Fold in pecans.

Pour into prepared baking dish and cool to room temperature, about 3 hours.

Once fudge is set, use excess parchment “handles” to transfer to a cutting board.

Use a sharp knife to cut into squares.

Nutritional Facts
Servings14
Calories Per Serving470
Total Fat30g46%
Sugar50gN/A
Saturated13g67%
Cholesterol60mg20%
Protein2g4%
Carbs52g17%
Vitamin A186µg21%
Vitamin C0.3mg0.3%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.5%
Vitamin E0.8mg5.1%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium35mg3%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)4µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)4µg1%
Iron0.5mg2.6%
Magnesium20mg5%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.2%
Phosphorus55mg8%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium91mg2%
Sodium23mg1%
Sugars, added49gN/A
Trans0.5gN/A
Water14gN/A
Zinc0.7mg6.4%
