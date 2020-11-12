Butter Pecan Fudge

Preheat oven to 350°F degrees.

Line a baking sheet with pecans and bake for about 10 minutes in a preheated oven.

Allow pecans to cool while you make fudge.

Line an 8x8-inch pan with parchment paper with a bit of overhang to later serve as handles and easy removal of fudge. Lightly spray with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside.

Heat butter, sugars, 1 cup of heavy cream, and salt in a large heavy bottomed saucepan over medium heat.

Stir frequently with a rubber spatula as mixture begins to boil.

Continue to boil until a candy thermometer reads 234°F (soft ball stage).

Remove from heat; stir in vanilla, remaining 1 tablespoon heavy cream, and powdered sugar until smooth.

Fold in pecans.

Pour into prepared baking dish and cool to room temperature, about 3 hours.

Once fudge is set, use excess parchment “handles” to transfer to a cutting board.

Use a sharp knife to cut into squares.