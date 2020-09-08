Butter chicken is pan-seared chicken pieces tossed in a creamy curry gravy with onions, tomatoes and aromatic spices like garam masala. A splash of cream and a dollop of butter make this dish silky smooth and so rich. It’s best served with warm, fluffy naan or white rice and a few lime wedges on the size for squeezing.
Notes
After you puree the tomato-onion mixture in a blender, you can run it through a thin sieve so it's extra smooth and velvety.
Ingredients
For the chicken
- 1/2 Pound chicken breast, cut into pieces
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Teaspoon red chili powder
- 2 Teaspoons ginger garlic paste (or grated ginger and grated garlic)
For the gravy
- 2 Cups diced fresh tomatoes (or 4 medium sized tomatoes)
- 1 onion, diced
- 2 Teaspoons ginger garlic paste (or grated ginger and grated garlic)
- 1/4 Cup cashews
- 1/2 Teaspoon garam masala
- 1 Teaspoon sugar
- 1 Teaspoon red chili powder
- 4 Tablespoons butter, divided
- 3 Tablespoons heavy cream
Directions
For the chicken
First, marinate the chicken with ginger garlic paste, red chili powder, and salt. Set aside for 10-15 minutes at least.
In a saucepan, heat up some oil and fry the marinated chicken pieces until they're cooked and slightly browned. Set aside.
For the gravy
In the same pan as you cooked the chicken, add oil, chopped onion, 2 tablespoons of butter. Cook until onions are translucent and shiny, and then add the tomatoes and cashews.
Add 1/4 cup of water, garlic paste, salt, sugar, garam masala powder and chili powder. Mix it so it is all combined and and let it simmer for 20 minutes.
After the tomato-onion mixture is soft, tranfer the hot mixture into a blender and puree.
Pour the gravy back into the same pan, turn the heat back to a low flame and add butter, cream, the cooked chicken pieces let it simmer for 5 minutes.
Garnish with more cream and serve.