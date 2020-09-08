Butter Chicken

In the same pan as you cooked the chicken, add oil, chopped onion, 2 tablespoons of butter. Cook until onions are translucent and shiny, and then add the tomatoes and cashews.

Add 1/4 cup of water, garlic paste, salt, sugar, garam masala powder and chili powder. Mix it so it is all combined and and let it simmer for 20 minutes.

After the tomato-onion mixture is soft, tranfer the hot mixture into a blender and puree.

Pour the gravy back into the same pan, turn the heat back to a low flame and add butter, cream, the cooked chicken pieces let it simmer for 5 minutes.

Garnish with more cream and serve.