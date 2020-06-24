Burger Americana With Fried Egg

June 24, 2020 | 12:33pm
Photo courtesy of Phil's Fresh Eggs
Burgers are a summer favorite, but there’s always room for improvement. Top on a fried Phil’s Fresh Egg for a welcomed twist on a classic.
Recipe courtesy of Phil's Fresh Eggs
Ingredients
- 1/2 Cup ground oats
- 1 Grade A Large Phil’s Fresh Egg, lightly beaten
- 2 Teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon pepper
- 1 Pound ground beef or turkey
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 5 Grade A Medium Phil’s Fresh Eggs
- 4 hamburger buns, split
Directions
In a large bowl, combine ground oats, beaten egg, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Add beef or turkey; mix lightly but thoroughly. Shape into four half-inch-thick patties. Press a shallow indentation in the center of each with your thumb. Brush both sides of patties with oil.
Grill burgers, covered, over medium heat or broil 4 inches from heat 4-5 minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 160 F.
Fry 4 eggs; place cooked burgers on buns and top with fried eggs. Add desired toppings.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving610
Total Fat35g54%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated12g59%
Cholesterol332mg100%
Protein35g71%
Carbs35g12%
Vitamin A113µg13%
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B60.5mg41.2%
Vitamin C0.9mg1%
Vitamin D1µg10%
Vitamin E1mg9%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium146mg15%
Fiber3g12%
Folate (food)61µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)123µg31%
Folic acid36µgN/A
Iron6mg33%
Magnesium73mg17%
Monounsaturated16gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg44%
Phosphorus462mg66%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium564mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.6mg46.2%
Sodium579mg24%
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg41.4%
Trans1gN/A
Water140gN/A
Zinc7mg61%
Tags