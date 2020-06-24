  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Burger Americana With Fried Egg

June 24, 2020 | 12:33pm
A welcomed twist on a classic burger
Photo courtesy of Phil's Fresh Eggs

Burgers are a summer favorite, but there’s always room for improvement. Top on a fried Phil’s Fresh Egg for a welcomed twist on a classic.

Recipe courtesy of Phil's Fresh Eggs

Ready in
25 m
10 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
610
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup ground oats
  • 1 Grade A Large Phil’s Fresh Egg, lightly beaten
  • 2 Teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon pepper
  • 1 Pound ground beef or turkey
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • 5 Grade A Medium Phil’s Fresh Eggs
  • 4 hamburger buns, split

Directions

In a large bowl, combine ground oats, beaten egg, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Add beef or turkey; mix lightly but thoroughly. Shape into four half-inch-thick patties. Press a shallow indentation in the center of each with your thumb. Brush both sides of patties with oil.

Grill burgers, covered, over medium heat or broil 4 inches from heat 4-5 minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 160 F.

Fry 4 eggs; place cooked burgers on buns and top with fried eggs. Add desired toppings.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving610
Total Fat35g54%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated12g59%
Cholesterol332mg100%
Protein35g71%
Carbs35g12%
Vitamin A113µg13%
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B60.5mg41.2%
Vitamin C0.9mg1%
Vitamin D1µg10%
Vitamin E1mg9%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium146mg15%
Fiber3g12%
Folate (food)61µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)123µg31%
Folic acid36µgN/A
Iron6mg33%
Magnesium73mg17%
Monounsaturated16gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg44%
Phosphorus462mg66%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium564mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.6mg46.2%
Sodium579mg24%
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg41.4%
Trans1gN/A
Water140gN/A
Zinc7mg61%
best recipes