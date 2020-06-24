Burger Americana With Fried Egg

In a large bowl, combine ground oats, beaten egg, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Add beef or turkey; mix lightly but thoroughly. Shape into four half-inch-thick patties. Press a shallow indentation in the center of each with your thumb. Brush both sides of patties with oil.

Grill burgers, covered, over medium heat or broil 4 inches from heat 4-5 minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 160 F.

Fry 4 eggs; place cooked burgers on buns and top with fried eggs. Add desired toppings.